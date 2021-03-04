Best Value Removals Companies in London

You’re moving home so, naturally, you want to find the best value removals company in London. But it isn’t always the case that cheapest equals best value.

Removals companies in London do so much more than get your stuff from A to B: they take care of your precious items, do the packing for you, disassemble and reassemble, navigate narrow staircases, and can even store your belongings safely. That’s why it pays to find the best in your budget.

So, what should you look for in a good London removals company, and how can you get the best value from the service? Here are our tips to find exactly what you need.

How to find the best value removal company in London

The cost is important when it comes to getting the best value for your move, so a simple starting point is to compare prices. You’ll be busy enough as it is, preparing for the move, so let an online price comparison tool for removals companies do the legwork for you.

All you need to do is enter the details of your move and you’ll get a list of suitable firms with their review scores and quotes. This makes the process so much quicker and easier.

As with so many things in life, comparing at least three quotes is a good rule of thumb. You’ll probably do this for other aspects of your move, like when you hire a solicitor to take care of the legal aspects, a surveyor, or compare plasterers for those essential touchups. So it makes sense to follow that formula for your removals firm too.

Our London removals price comparison tool can save you up to 70%! But once you’ve got those quotes, how do ensure you’re comparing like with like?

How to compare the best value London removal companies

Comparing prices might seem straightforward, but it’s important to be confident that you’re comparing like with like. One firm might be including a lot more than the other in their quote, so although it might be a slightly higher price, it could represent much better value.

You’ll want to see what the quote includes, so ask for it to be broken down into the individual costs for each aspect, such as:

Mileage

Hourly rate

Waiting time

Insurance premium

Packing/unpacking

Dismantling/assembly

Storage

Look out for hidden extras. The best London removal company won’t disguise the true cost and add more fees later down the line. You’ll find reputable firms like Apex Removals provide a quote for the complete package.

How to brief London removal companies

Finding the best value removal company in London involves looking at the details. So make sure you brief the firms you’re comparing on all of your requirements. This might include:

Unusual items, like pianos, delicate antiques, breakables, or large pieces of furniture

Fixtures or fittings that need to be removed from your property to come with you, such as white goods, blinds, curtains, or carpets

Objects you want to store in their facility rather than move to the new property

Things that you want to move yourself

Access issues at either property — internal/external stairs, size of lift, tight pivot points, restricted space outside, parking meters, red routes, double yellow lines

Journey issues — narrow lanes, uneven surfaces, low bridges, restricted weight roads, steep hills, tight corners — that might lengthen the mileage due to having to find alternative routes

If you have to leave your old property before your new one is ready, you might need to arrange long stay accommodation in London in the interim. Can the firm store the majority of your belongings during that time? Do they offer a discount to then move it from storage into your final destination?

How much does the best value London removal company charge?

Although there are ballpark figures, each move is different, so you’ll find there are certain aspects that affect the price you’re quoted. Factors that influence the cost include:

The size of your property

The size and number of items

The distance between properties

Access requirements

The services you require, like: Packing/unpacking Disassembly/reassembly of furniture Storage



The best London removal company credentials

The best value for your friend might not be the best value for you, as their requirements might be different. That’s why it’s important to get an objective overview.

You can do this by checking customer reviews from the likes of TrustPilot and Google. You’ll get these instantly when you use our London removal company price comparison tool.

Another way of checking credentials is to find out whether the firm is a member of a trade body/association, such as:

AIM – Association Of Independent Movers

BAR – British Association Of Removers

BSI – British Standards Institute

FEDEMAC – Federation Of European Moving Association

FIDI – The International Federation Of International Movers

NGRS – National Guild Of Removers And Storers

Members of these associations should comply with certain standards and codes, giving you extra peace of mind.

With these pointers and using the instant quote tool below, you'll find it much easier to find the best value London removal company for your move.









