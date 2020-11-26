London Photographer Price Comparison

A professional photographer can capture moments beautifully for you to treasure for years to come, whether that’s a family portrait, pet portrait, engagement photoshoot, or baby photo album.

But these professionals do come at a price, and it’s always good to make sure the photographer you choose sits firmly within your budget. How can you do that? By using a London photographer cost comparison tool!

Tips on finding a London photographer

Here’s our handy checklist to help you find the right photographer in London for you:

Research their previous work — they’ll probably have an online portfolio

Consider their speciality — if you want a pet portrait, for example, a photographer with experience in this area will likely be able to capture the best shots

Discuss their creative vision — you’ll want to work with someone that matches yours

Ask about their qualifications/memberships — this can give you peace of mind

Check where they’re based — do they work in studio only, and is that close enough?

Can they travel to your venue/location? — if you want an on-location shoot

Do they offer discounts for packages? — this can save you a lot

London photographers’ qualifications and memberships

We’ve mentioned this in our checklist and, while it’s by no means essential, a qualification in Photography (or even Art and Design) can be a great sign of someone who knows what they’re doing.

This could be at A Level, NVQ, BTEC High National Diploma, Degree or even Postgraduate Degree level.

Similarly, while not mandatory, membership of a professional body can also signal a London photographer who knows what they’re doing. This could be with:

British Association of Professional Photography

The Royal Photographic Society

Master Photographers Association

British Association of Picture Libraries and Agencies

Editorial Photographers UK & Ireland

The Association of Photographers

The British Professional Photographers Associates

London photographers’ average prices



London photographers’ rates will vary based on key factors, such as:

Length of session

Location of photoshoot

Number of photos taken/provided

Subject matter

Level of finish (editing, retouching, cropping, etc)

Presentation options (framing, canvas, print only, etc)

Digital backups

Package deals

When comparing quotes from a London photographer price comparison tool, make sure they include the same level of service, so you can be sure it’s a fair comparison.

How to get the balance of price and quality in your London photographer



Both price and quality are important factors, so how do you find the right balance?

Previous customers’ reviews will help give you an idea of their reputation.

Finding these reviews can take hours of trawling through sites if you do it yourself, but with our London photographer price comparison search you’ll get their review scores as well as their rates. Brilliant!

Save up to 70% on your London photographer with our quote tool!



LondonNet Money Saving Tools – price comparison for photographers

Over 184,539 customers have used this London Photographer price comparison service, as featured in the BBC, Daily Mail, The Guardian, Bazaar and Cosmopolitan magazine. Find your reputable photographer now quickly and easily.