Top 3 Films of the Week

Blockbuster Of The Week

The DNA of three key dinosaur species, found in one remote location close to the equator, is believed to hold the key to a miracle, life-saving drug that can benefit the whole of mankind. Profit-hungry pharmaceutical representative Martin Krebs contracts covert operations specialist Zora Bennett to assemble a crack team to infiltrate the forbidden island. Dr Henry Loomis provides technical expertise.

Horror Of The Week

Money can buy prominent 50-something businessman Karsh Relikh anything his broken heart desires, except for a miracle cure to the cancer that slowly robbed his late wife Becca of her strength and dignity. Haunted by her passing, Karsh joins forces with his security expert brother-in-law, Maury, to create GraveTech. The company opens cemeteries filled with interactive 3D gravestones that allow the living to view encrypted footage of the dearly departed slowly decaying under their feet.

Critic's Choice Of The Week

Sofia accompanies her 64-year-old mother Rose to the Spanish seaside town of Almeria to seek the help of Dr Gomez to cure the older woman’s mysterious illness. Rose requires a wheelchair, and an increasingly frustrated Sofia hopes the Spanish clinic will restore Rose’s mobility and allow her to reclaim her freedom and independence. As tension simmers between mother and daughter, Sofia encounters free spirit Ingrid in the scorching heat of a Mediterranean summer.

Also Released This Week...

Plucky tomboy Makoto prefers to hang out with her pals Chiaki and Kousuke than associate with the simpering girls at her high school. By chance, she discovers the ability to leap back and forth in time, allowing Makoto to manipulate the past in order to produce an altered present.

A 4K restoration of the groundbreaking documentary about the making of Francis Ford Coppola's 1979 war opus Apocalypse Now, which spent 238 days in the jungle and millions of dollars to complete. Marlon Brando was paid one million dollars per day and Harvey Keitel was replaced by Martin Sheen.

During a forest picnic, superhero-obsessed tyke Mohsen stumbles upon an endangered big cat named Tigy, who is under threat from diabolical poachers. The youngster determines his calling is to become a costumed saviour of endangered jungle critters like Tigy.