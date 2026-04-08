Top 3 Films of the Week

Blockbuster Of The Week

Talented chef Anna put her professional life on hold to care for her terminally ill mother and now she is ready to embark on the next chapter of her life. Following a meet cute with Matteo in a bar, Anna throws caution to the wind and travels to Tuscany to sample the culinary delights of the region. All hotels are full because of a summer food festival so Anna squats in Matteo’s vacant home, without his permission. She is mistaken for his fiancee and allows the misunderstanding to flourish.

Comedy Of The Week

In 2003 Dundee, self-doubting wannabe rapper Gavin Bain and rhyme-spouting best friend Billy Boyd work side-by-side in a telephone call centre. Away from the headsets, the duo attend an audition in London to find the next So Solid Crew but sneering talent scouts dismiss them because of the Scottish accents: In response, Billy and Gavin pass themselves off as Californian rap duo Silibil N’ Brains, constructing an elaborate back story to convince clueless British record executives.

Critic's Choice Of The Week

A triptych of stories concerning the complex relationships between parents, children and siblings. In rural New Jersey, adult siblings Jeff and Emily visit their estranged father for the first time in years. Their afternoon together is awkward, and fraught with miscommunication. In Dublin, a successful novelist carefully prepares for her annual tea party with her two daughters, Lilith and Timothea. Meanwhile in Paris, twins Billy and Skye reunite following the recent loss of their parents.

Also Released This Week...

Ivo Van Hove directs Bryan Cranston and Marianne Jean-Baptiste in Arthur Miller's blistering drama about a post-wartime family in emotional freefall, which was recorded live on the stage of Wyndham's Theatre in London during the production's West End run.

A 4K restoration of Rob Reiner's beloved coming-of-age drama to mark the film's 40th anniversary. Stand By Me chronicles the agony and ecstasy of adolescence through the eyes of four friends - Chris, Gordie, Teddy and Vern - during the hunt for the body of a missing boy.

Shy and retiring 30-something Meursault lives in 1938 Algiers, where he attends his mother's funeral and seeks meagre emotional succour in a casual affair with work colleague Marie. He remains directionless and apathetic until he meets his beguiling neighbour, Raymond.

Evy Babic records episodes of The Undertone podcast with her good friend Justin, who is based in London. For the latest instalment of the show, Evy and Justin listen to a series of 10 recordings emailed anonymously by one of the listeners. These audio files weave a tangled tale.