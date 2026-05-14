Top 3 Films of the Week

Blockbuster Of The Week

Sheriff-for-hire Ulysses Richardson accepts an eight-week posting to Normal – population 1890, town motto “We Like It Here” – following the demise of the previous lawman, Gunderson, in a tragic ice fishing accident. Days into the undemanding job, Ulysses responds to an alarm at the local bank and when the sheriff enters the premises, he comes under fire from his deputies. It transpires they have been instructed to kill Ulysses by the Japanese crime syndicate that secretly controls the town.

Horror Of The Week

Painfully shy music store worker Baron, known affectionately to friends as Bear, is secretly fixated on bubbly work colleague Nikki. She only sees him as a friend but Bear is determined to express his true feelings. After a bungled attempt to speak from the heart, Bear wishes that Nikki loved him more than anyone else in the world and snaps a One Wish Willow novelty toy. Immediately, she begins to act differently and within days, Bear and Nikki are a passionately devoted couple.

Critic's Choice Of The Week

Rare and restored archive footage relives the musical and cultural phenomenon of northern soul from the early 1970s to the present day. Director Alan Byron’s feature-length documentary charts the evolution of the music and dance movement from working-class origins to high-profile establishments including the Casino Club in Wigan. The film celebrates the emergence of American black soul artists as underground heroes on this side of the Atlantic.

Also Released This Week...

Sallie Sklar and money-grabbing brother Barnaby approach gifted artist and forger Lori Butler with a proposition. They want Lori to take on the position of assistant to their cantankerous and aging father, celebrated painter Julian Sklar, and win his trust.

A 4K restoration of director Benicio del Toro's 1992 bloodthirsty horror about an ageing antiques dealer, who stumbles upon a golden mechanical scarab that contains a parasite, which bestows eternal to whomever it bites. A dying millionaire craves the artefact for selfish reasons.

Using letters written by 20th-century Mexican painter Magdalena Carmen Frida Kahlo y Calderon as a starting point, this documentary employs the latest technology to take an in-depth look at her art including privileged access to some of Kahlo's most famous works.

In 1957, Budapest carries the scars of Moscow's iron-fisted rule. Young Jewish boy Andor idolises the memory of a father, who left when he was very young. Andor is convinced his old man is still alive somewhere and he languishes in this fantasy while his mother Klara works in a grocery store.

Once upon a time, in a far away fairy-tale land, there lived a smelly green ogre called Shrek who had no time whatsoever for any of that Prince Charming nonsense. All he wanted was to find an equally ugly wife and settle down.

Admiral Tom "Iceman" Kazansky summons Captain Pete "Maverick" Mitchell to a mission briefing about a subterranean uranium enrichment plant on enemy soil. Maverick must train the Navy's brightest young pilots to fly beneath radar and deliver an explosive payload.