Top 3 Films of the Week

Blockbuster Of The Week

Kind shepherd George reads detective novels to his beloved flock every night, assuming they can’t possibly understand. However. Lily, Mopple and the other sheep comprehend everything and excitedly try to solve the literary mysteries before George reaches the final chapter. When tragedy strikes, Lily and co resolve to test their powers of deduction and help human police officer Tim Derry catch a killer.

Documentary Of The Week

James Cameron and Billie Eilish co-direct an immersive documentary, presented in eye-popping 3D, captured live during her recent world tour in support of the third studio album, Hit Me Hard And Soft. Opening with the track Chihiro from the latest LP, the set list includes Bad Guy, Bury A Friend, Everything I Wanted, Therefore I Am and What Was I Made For?. Electrifying concert footage is intercut with revealing behind-the-scenes material that chronicles the creative evolution of the tour.

Critic's Choice Of The Week

Fifteen-year-old Kikuo Tachibana is devastated by the death of his yakuza father in 1964 Nagasaki. The teenager is taken under the wing a famous kabuki actor, Hanjiro Hanai, who has one son. The heir to the House of Tanban-ya doesn’t share his father’s passion for the stage. Kikuo and Shunsuke become surrogate brothers and both dedicate themselves to mastering the traditional form of kabuki theatre, one more enthusiastically than the other.

Also Released This Week...

Masked Outworld tyrant Shao Kahn dispatches scheming sorcerer Shang Tsung and necromancer Quan Chi to locate a fabled amulet that will grant him immortality as he prepares to take on Earthrealm's most fearsome warriors led by thunder god Lord Raiden.

Feel the need, the need for speed... when Tony Scott's testosterone-fuelled blockbuster returns to cinemas to mark the film's 40th anniversary. Ace pilot Pete 'Maverick' Mitchell climbs through the ranks of the US Air Force training academy with his best friend, Goose.