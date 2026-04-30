Top 3 Films of the Week

Blockbuster Of The Week

Times are tough for Runway magazine and its imperious editor-in-chief, Miranda Priestly, who is nervously awaiting the announcement of her promotion from company chairman Irv Ravitz. When one of Runway’s articles draws attention for the wrong reasons, Irv hastily appoints award-winning writer Andy Sachs as features editor with a remit to restore the magazine’s reputation for quality journalism. Miranda is certain Andy will not last long.

Horror Of The Week

Best-selling American author Ohm Bauman is struggling to find the perfect ending to his latest novel. To reinvigorate his creative juices, he travels to Ireland to spread the ashes of his parents in the grounds of Bilberry Woods Hotel, where the late couple stayed on their honeymoon. Hotel bellhop Alby shares his close encounter with the witch, who lives in the Honeymoon Suite, Ohm dismisses the tall tale as pure hokum. Soon after, a member of the staff goes missing and Ohm investigates.

Critic's Choice Of The Week

Seventeen-year-old boarding school student Camille is the best boxer in his age group and he spars hard under no-nonsense trainer Bogdan alongside his best friend Matteo. Camille and Matteo are part of a team of fighters including Coreb, LBF and Nasserdine and the young men work out together to strengthen fraternal bonds. The boys occasionally sneak out of the school to explore a nearby forest and during one of these sorties, Camille tumbles off a cliff.

Also Released This Week...

A 4K restoration of Russell Mulcahy's fantasy adventure to mark the film's 40th anniversary. Connor MacLeod harks from a long line of immortal warriors, who duel through the ages and can die only by being decapitated with a sword.

A career-spanning documentary portrait of the band from the pubs of East London to some of the biggest stadia around the world including exclusive interviews with band members and contributors such as Javier Bardem, Lars Ulrich and Chuck D. The film includes new animated sequences of the band's mascot, Eddie.

Los Angeles-based actor Parker is adept at wringing herself dry of emotion for her roles but coping with real life is a different matter. Following the violent and sudden passing of her estranged sister, Indiana, Parker returns to her close-knit Arizona hometown.

Timur Zangiev conducts a revival of Deborah Warner's staging of Tchaikovsky's heart-rending romantic tragedy, based on Pushkin's verse novel of the same name. Eugene Onegin is broadcast live from the stage of the Lincoln Center For The Performing Arts in New York.

A 4K restoration of the schlock horror slithers back in cinemas to mark the film's 20th anniversary. When a meteorite crash-lands close to the town of Wheels, pets go missing, livestock turn up horribly mutilated and wealthy resident Grant Grant begins behaving completely out of character.

Once the opening ceremony of the Demon Kingdom Federation festival has concluded, Rimuru Tempest and companions are delighted to accept an invitation from the Celestial Emperor Hermesia to visit her private island resort. The elven leader hopes the break will allow Rimuru to relax.