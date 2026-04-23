Top 3 Films of the Week

Blockbuster Of The Week

Jaafar Jackson portrays his late uncle in a biographical drama directed by Antoine Fuqua and written by John Logan, which focuses instead on the singer’s rise to global superstardom as the cherubic lead of The Jackson Five and his solo forays with the albums Off The Wall, Thriller and Bad. Success comes at a cost to relationships with his controlling father Joe and mother Katherine and as Michael’s star rises, some of his siblings feel resentment that they can’t join him in the stratosphere.

Horror Of The Week

Mother Mary is a pop culture phenomenon on a par with Madonna, Taylor Swift and Lady Gaga. Following a terrifying incident during a live concert, captured in real time on thousands of mobile phones, Mary steels herself for an eye-catching comeback performance. The physically scarred diva wants her resurrection to be perfect so she abandons her ego-puffing inner circle and flies to the English countryside where former best friend and costumer designer Sam Anselm has a tumbledown studio.

Critic's Choice Of The Week

A fishing boat that vanished 30 years ago mysteriously arrives back in port without explanation or warning. Liam and Nick crew the boat and when they return from their first voyage, the men are gobsmacked to discover that have travelled back in time to 1993. Nick feels discombobulated by the timeslip but Liam gladly takes the place of one of the missing crewmen and inherits a wife called Tina. Back in the present, Liam sparks an attraction to Tina’s grown-up daughter, Jess.

Also Released This Week...

A nameless Lost Man absent-mindedly walks towards Exit 8 of Tokyo's subway system. As he turns each corner of the white-tiled corridors, the Lost Man is passed by a Walking Man, who barely registers his presence. It soon becomes clear that the Lost Man is trapped in a never-ending loop.

A 4K restoration of David Fincher's controversial psychological drama. A disaffected white-collar everyman attends self-help groups, none of which appear to have a positive effect on his unedifying life. A chance encounter with charismatic soap salesman Tyler Durden changes everything.

Hitpig is hired by humans to track down and safely return their missing critters. He repeatedly clashes with feisty animal-rights protester Leticia dos Anjos. Flashy Las Vegas animal trainer Leapin' Lord enlists Hitpig's services to locate his missing pet elephant, Pickles.

Ultras are groups of the most fanatical and passionate football supporters, who unleash smoke bombs and flares and are frequently associated with violent conduct that leads to clashes with police. A feature-length documentary explores this divisive sport subculture.