Top 3 Films of the Week

Blockbuster Of The Week

Journalist Charlie Cannon and his wife Larissa are distraught when their daughter Katie goes missing in the desert. Eight years later, the couple are overjoyed when Katie returns, seemingly safe and well, to them and their other children, Sebastian and Maud. The family’s joyful reunion turns into a living nightmare and Charlie musters courage to face the horror head-on.

Musical Of The Week

In 1983 Argentina, the military dictatorship hunts down dissidents and critics, and thousands disappear without a trace. Trans window dresser Luis Molina is one of the casualties of this so-called Dirty War. She is convicted of public indecency and moved into a shared cell with political prisoner Valentin Arregui Paz. The warden demands information about Valentin’s revolutionary comrades and secretly approaches Luis with the promise of parole in exchange for turning snitch.

Critic's Choice Of The Week

Mercenary for hire Dao Ma becomes a fugitive from the law with his young ward, Xiao Qi. Bounty hunters including Dao’s old acquaintance, former soldier Di Ting, give chase. Rather than run and hide, Dao chooses to repay a favour to a tribal chief by safely escorting rebel leader Zhi Shi Lang across a desert to the imperial city of Chang’an. To escape death, Dao performs gravity-defying acrobatics and brandishes his sword.

Also Released This Week...

Shotaro Kaneda and best friend Tetsuo Shima lead their gang, the Capsules, in a turf war against bitter rivals the Clowns. The feud pales into insignificance when doctors discover that Tetsuo possesses devastating psychic abilities that could destroy Tokyo.

Benji encounters Jake at an airport departures gate and there is an instant spark of attraction between the pair. The two men embark on monthly secret trips to Amsterdam to explore their mutual desire, far from the judgmental eyes of family and friends.

A 25th anniversary rerelease of Sharon Maguire's comedy. Thirtysomething singleton Bridget Jones attempts to land one of the two men in her life: dashing Mark Darcy or sexy love-rat Daniel Cleaver. At the same time, she has to cope with constant criticism from her well-to-do mother Pam.

Sisters Alberta and Gabriella Canova run an atelier in 1970s Rome, where they fashion impeccably crafted garments for demanding clientele. The business relies heavily on the nimble artistry of seamstresses Eleonora, Fausta, Giuseppina, Nicoletta, Nina and Paolina.

Forty years after he left home with his angry father's words ringing in his ears, Donal Nairn returns home to Glenrothan. His older brother Sandy, current custodian of the family's distillery snuggled in the Scottish Highlands, is keen to make amends for the past.

Biographical drama focusing on Michael Jackson's rise to global superstardom as the cherubic lead of The Jackson Five and his solo forays with the albums Off The Wall, Thriller and Bad. Success comes at a cost to relationships with his controlling father Joe and mother Katherine.

The straight-talking stand-up discusses how to spend money in irresponsible ways and why boys are better than girls in an unflinching comedy special filmed in front of a live audience at the 3Olympia Theatre in Dublin.

Conductor Marie Jacquot makes her Covent Garden debut, wielding the baton for David McVicar's magical staging of Mozart's romantic opera, recorded live on the stage of the Royal Opera House in London.

In early 1990s Russia, reality TV producer Vadim Baranov is hired as a spin doctor for a fast-rising security agent Vladimir Putin. They work closely to blur the boundaries between truth and lies and dictate the make-up of contemporary Russia. Vadim protects the dark secrets of the regime.