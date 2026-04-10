There’s a particular kind of confidence that comes with knowing a city well. You walk faster, you hesitate less, and you somehow always end up in the right place at the right time. London, with its maze of streets, its 32 boroughs, and a transport network that has been expanding since 1863, can take years to truly master, unless, of course, you have the right tools on your phone. The good news is that the app ecosystem built around this city is genuinely among the best in the world. Whether you’ve just landed at Heathrow or you’ve been living here for six months and still feel a little lost, these are the apps that will make London feel like home.

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What is the best app for navigating London?

Getting around London on the surface, by bus, bike, foot, or taxi, is a different experience altogether from riding the Tube. The city opens up when you travel above ground: you see the architecture change, the neighbourhoods shift, and the Thames appears around a corner. To make the most of that, you need apps that match the complexity and the richness of what’s up there, such as Citymapper, which provides real-time information and multiple route options for navigating the city’s surface transport

Citymapper: the app Londoners actually use

Ask a Londoner which app they use to get around, and nine times out of ten the answer is Citymapper. It was built here, for cities like this one, and it shows. The interface is clear and fast, but what sets it apart is the level of detail underneath. It shows you all routes, sorted by time, cost, and walking distance. Bus or Overground? Cycle or walk? It’ll calculate each option in real time, factoring in live disruptions and current conditions.

On the other hand, Citymapper tells you which carriage to board so you exit right next to the stairs or the exit you need. It sounds like a small thing until you’re running late and you come up exactly where you need to be. If you’re running it on a capable phone, an iPhone 15, for instance, available refurbished at excellent prices through Back Market, the marketplace for verified refurbished electronics, the app is fast and smooth and handles live data without a flicker. For all-round London navigation, nothing else comes close.

Google Maps: familiar, solid, and still very useful

Citymapper is the local favourite, but Google Maps is the one most people already have open. And that familiarity counts for a lot, especially when you’re new to the city and just need a reliable answer quickly. Its public transport data for London is accurate, its walking directions are good, and the Street View feature is genuinely handy when you’re trying to work out which entrance to use or what a street looks like before you get there.

Where Google Maps really pulls ahead is for exploring. Its reviews, photos, and local business information are unmatched in volume, which makes it the natural choice when you’re deciding where to have lunch, looking for a chemist, or trying to figure out whether a particular café is worth the detour. It’s less granular than Citymapper on transit specifics, but as a general companion for moving through and discovering London, it earns its place on any home screen.

Komoot and AllTrails: for when London goes green

London has more than 3,000 parks and green spaces. On a clear morning, cycling through Richmond Park or walking the towpath from Limehouse to Victoria Park is one of those simple pleasures that makes living here feel like a privilege. Komoot and AllTrails both do an excellent job of mapping these routes, with turn-by-turn guidance that works offline, which matters when you’re deep in a park with no signal.

Komoot is particularly well suited to cycling, with route planning that accounts for terrain and surface type. AllTrails skews slightly more towards walking and running. Either way, if you want to get off the transit grid and explore London on foot or two wheels, these apps will find you paths you’d never have discovered on your own.

Uber, Bolt, and Free Now: getting a cab without the hassle

There are moments like late nights with heavy rain and bags full of shopping when you just want a direct ride. Uber is the most widely used option in London and works reliably across the city, but Bolt tends to be a few pounds cheaper and has been growing steadily in popularity. It’s worth having both and checking prices before you book, particularly at busy times when surge pricing kicks in.

For black cabs, which are licensed, regulated, and driven by people who’ve passed the notoriously rigorous Knowledge exam, the app to use is Free Now. It lets you book a cab directly, see the price upfront, and pay in-app. Many Londoners keep all three on their phones.

What are the best apps for exploring London’s neighbourhoods?

Navigation is one thing. But getting to know London, really knowing it, means understanding that each neighbourhood has its own personality, its own food, its own pace. Peckham on a Saturday afternoon feels entirely different from Marylebone on a Tuesday morning. The apps in this section won’t just take you somewhere; they’ll help you understand where you’ve arrived.

Fever: finding the London that doesn’t make the guidebooks

Fever has become the go-to app for discovering what’s actually happening in London on any given week. Not the big obvious attractions, but the things that locals talk about: a candlelit concert in a Victorian church, an immersive dining experience in a warehouse in Bermondsey, a rooftop cinema that only runs for three weeks in summer. The curation is sharp, the interface is clean, and booking is handled directly in the app.

It’s particularly good for filtering by neighbourhood, so if you’re spending a weekend in East London, you can see exactly what’s on around you rather than trawling through a generic listings site. Think of it less as a ticket platform and more as a well-connected friend who always knows what’s worth going to.

Airbnb Experiences: the local perspective, directly

This might not be the most obvious recommendation, but Airbnb Experiences has quietly become one of the better ways to understand a London neighbourhood quickly. The experiences are run by locals: a graffiti artist who grew up in Brixton, a food writer who leads a street food walk through Whitechapel, and a city historian who knows every hidden alley between the Monument and Liverpool Street. The best of them give you a version of London that no standard tour can offer.

Filtering by neighbourhood and sorting by rating will surface the strongest options fast. It’s especially worth considering if you’re visiting a specific part of the city and want a bit of context before you start exploring on your own.

The Infatuation and Yelp: eating your way through the city

Every neighbourhood in London has a food identity, and finding the right place, not just somewhere with good reviews but somewhere that fits the moment, is where these two apps earn their keep. The Infatuation brings an editorial voice to restaurant recommendations, with written reviews that tell you whether a place is good for a long catch-up with a friend, a quick solo lunch, or a dinner you want to impress someone with. That kind of context is genuinely useful.

Yelp fills in the gaps, particularly for local cafés, independent shops, and neighbourhood spots that don’t always surface easily in Google’s results. Together, they cover the city well, and they’ll help you eat like someone who actually lives here, not just someone passing through.

What is the best app for navigating the London Tube?

The Underground is one of the oldest metro systems in the world; it opened in 1863, and today it carries close to four million passengers on an average weekday. Knowing how to use it efficiently takes time, but a few apps make that learning curve considerably shorter.

TfL Go: the official app that’s actually worth using

TfL Go is the official app from Transport for London, and unlike many government-backed transit apps, it’s genuinely well made. It’s fast and clear and gives you real-time departures for the Tube, bus, Overground, Elizabeth line, and DLR, all in one place. There’s also a live map that shows where your train is on the network right now, not just an estimated arrival, but its actual position. On a phone with a sharp display, like the iPhone 16, this map is particularly satisfying to use, especially when you’re trying to decide whether to wait on the platform or grab a coffee first.

The app also connects with contactless payment history, so you can check that you’re being charged correctly and that you’re hitting your daily or weekly fare cap. It’s a feature that saves money and removes a lot of guesswork, especially if you’re travelling every day.

Citymapper on the Tube: a useful second opinion

Citymapper isn’t just for above-ground travel. Its Tube features are strong in their own right, particularly when it comes to disruptions. If a line goes down, Citymapper flags it quickly and immediately suggests alternative routes, often before the TfL systems have updated. For the morning commute, that speed can make a real difference.

The carriage guidance feature is worth mentioning again here, because on the Underground it becomes particularly valuable. At a station like King’s Cross St Pancras, where you might be changing between three different lines, knowing exactly which end of the platform to aim for saves time and removes a lot of the friction that makes busy transit feel overwhelming.

Tube Map: the simple one you’ll always need

Sometimes you don’t need a journey planner. You just need to look at the map. The official Tube Map app gives you a clean, zoomable version of the iconic network diagram, available offline; no signal required. It’s the kind of app you open for ten seconds, confirm which line you need, and close again.

It also includes step-free access routes and basic journey planning, but its real value is its simplicity. Signal on the Underground is still unreliable across much of the network, and having a map you can open instantly, anywhere, is one of those small things that makes a journey feel a lot more manageable.

Trainline: for everything beyond the Tube

London is also a hub for National Rail services, and if you’re planning any trips out of the city, to Windsor, Brighton, Oxford, or further afield, Trainline is the app to have. It covers timetables, live departures, and ticket purchases for the whole country, and it has a built-in delay compensation feature that helps you claim money back when services run late.

Many Londoners use Trainline alongside TfL Go without even thinking about it, switching between the two depending on whether they’re travelling within the city or heading out. Once you’ve got both set up, the whole of the country starts to feel a lot more accessible.

What are the best apps for saving money in London?

London has a well-earned reputation for being expensive. A round of drinks in Soho, a weekend brunch in Notting Hill, a spontaneous trip to the theatre – it all adds up faster than you’d expect. But locals know that living well in this city doesn’t have to mean spending a fortune. There’s a whole layer of apps designed specifically to help you stretch your budget without missing out, and once you’ve got them set up, you’ll wonder how you ever managed without them.

Too Good To Go: eating well for less

Food waste is a genuine problem in a city with as many cafés, bakeries, and restaurants as London, and Too Good To Go turns that problem into an opportunity for the savvy diner. The app connects you with local businesses that have surplus food at the end of the day, letting you buy a “magic bag” of unsold items for a fraction of the usual price. You rarely know exactly what you’ll get, which is part of the fun; it might be a bag of pastries from a Soho bakery, a hot meal from a Lebanese restaurant in Brixton, or a selection of sandwiches from a deli near your office.

It’s become genuinely popular among Londoners who use it not just to save money but to discover places they’d never have tried otherwise. A good find on Too Good To Go can easily turn into a new regular spot.

Olio and Vinted: the London habit of passing things on

Londoners move around a lot. Flats change, lives change, and stuff accumulates. Olio is a neighbourhood sharing app where people give away things they no longer need, from furniture and kitchenware to unopened food and plants. It’s hyperlocal by design, so everything you find is nearby, and collection is usually quick and easy. For anyone setting up a new flat or just trying to live a little more lightly, it’s one of those apps that quietly becomes very useful.

Vinted, meanwhile, has taken over the second-hand clothing market in the UK. If you want to dress well in London without paying West End prices, it’s the place to look. The selection is enormous, prices are genuinely low, and the rating system keeps the experience reliable. Many Londoners use it to buy and sell simultaneously, clearing out what they don’t wear and funding what they actually want.

Splitwise: for sharing the cost of city life

London is a city you explore with other people: flatmates, friends visiting from abroad, and colleagues grabbing dinner after work. And whenever money is shared, things can get complicated fast. Splitwise is the app that removes all the awkwardness. You log shared expenses as you go, and the app keeps a running tally of who owes what, settling everything up cleanly at the end.

It’s particularly useful for group travel within the UK, where costs tend to stack up across trains, accommodation, and meals. A weekend in Edinburgh or a day trip to the Cotswolds becomes much easier to manage when nobody has to do mental arithmetic in a pub car park.

Gumtree and Facebook Marketplace: London’s local classifieds

For bigger purchases like furniture, bikes, electronics, appliances, Gumtree and Facebook Marketplace are where Londoners go first. Both are full of second-hand items at honest prices, often from people who are moving out and simply need things gone quickly. If you’re furnishing a flat on a budget or looking for a decent second-hand bicycle to get around the city, you’ll almost certainly find what you need on one of these platforms within a few days.

The key with both is to search by postcode and arrange collection locally; it keeps things simple and avoids the complications of shipping. Most transactions are straightforward, and a bit of common sense goes a long way.

All of these apps work best on a phone that’s quick, reliable, and has a decent screen. Real-time maps, live transit data, and GPS navigation put genuine demands on a device, and if your phone is struggling, the experience suffers. The good news is that you don’t have to spend a fortune to have a capable handset. Back Market, the marketplace for verified refurbished electronics, offers a wide range of rigorously tested smartphones at a fraction of the new price, so you can travel with a great device without the premium.

London is endlessly worth exploring. With the right apps and phone, you’ll spend less time figuring out where you are and more time enjoying it.

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