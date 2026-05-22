Top 3 Films of the Week

Blockbuster Of The Week

Following the fall of the evil Empire, Imperial warlords remain scattered throughout the galaxy and Mandalorian bounty hunter Din Djarin and his young apprentice Grogu continue to hunt down these threats to a fledgling New Republic. Colonel Ward dispatches Din Djarin to meet with the Hutt twins, who are desperate to find their missing nephew, Rotta the Hutt. The Mandalorian accepts the mission but he stumbles into the middle of a bigger and deadlier plot.

Horror Of The Week

Tyler and fiancee Maddie take a road trip across America in search of adventure. A few weeks into their odyssey, the couple witness a fatal accident and they are pursued relentlessly by a demonic stalker. No matter how fast they drive away from the scene, The Passenger tracks them and this merciless phantom will not stop until he has Tyler and Maddie in his icy clutches.

Critic's Choice Of The Week

George Fahmy is the most famous and charismatic actor in Egypt and he revels in the trappings of fame. His celebrity status affords him considerable power and influence but his high profile is a double-edged sword and George is approached by members of the country’s highest authorities. They request that he star in a blatant propaganda film charting the incumbent president’s rise to power. Refusal is not an option and George clumsily navigates a minefield of deception, lies and betrayal.

Also Released This Week...

A feature-length documentary follows explorer Bertrand Piccard and British flying instructor Brian Jones as they attempt to become the first team to circumnavigate the globe nonstop in a hot-air balloon.

Ageing golden retriever Charlie is abducted by aliens and blessed with superpowers and an ability to speak before he is returned to terra firm. Charlie celebrates his restored vigour by pledging to use his powers for the benefit of mankind as he takes on the mantle of Wonderdog.

Owen encounters free-spirited student Emily dressed as a fairy and is smitten. He asks for her phone number and she mistypes into his mobile phone. The next morning, he begins a relentless quest to track down his Emily from among the 318 registered on campus.

Caitriona McLaughlin directs Nicola Coughlan, Eanna Hardwicke and Siobhan McSweeney in John Millington Synge's three-act comedy of youth and self-discovery, recorded live on the stage of the National Theatre in London.

An enchanted compass in a museum turns back the clock for Tom and rodent nemesis Jerry as the feuding critters magically relocate to ancient China. Far from home and contemporary conveniences, the prickly pair find themselves in the middle of a bitter feud.