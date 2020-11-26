London Dance Tutor Cost Comparison

Learning to dance is a wonderful way to spend your time — but it can also be a pricey hobby, too. There are ways to keep the costs down, though.

A London dance tutor price comparison tool will help you express yourself through dance while keeping it affordable, so you can keeeeep dancing…

How to select a London dance tutor

Besides asking for recommendations, how else can you choose the best dance tutor in London for your particular requirements?

We’ve put together a checklist to help you find the most suitable London dance teacher. Take these following points into consideration:

Their dance speciality

Times of classes

Location of classes

Your current level of dance

Whether they offer private tuition or classes

The opportunity to take a taster/watch a session

Their reputation

How much does a London dance tutor cost?

Factors that influence the price include:

Teacher’s experience

Size of class

Group vs one-to-one private sessions

Length of class

Package of lessons vs individual sessions

Location

What qualifications should my London dance tutor have?

Dance teachers come from varied backgrounds, but typically they’re former professional dancers themselves, or have taken courses in dance and teaching.

Check for the following qualifications and experience to give you the confidence that your dance teacher knows what they’re doing:

Council for Dance, Drama and Musical Theatre (CDMT) accredited vocational courses

Conversions into Diplomas and Degrees with further study

They might also be members of professional bodies, such as:

International Dance Teachers Association

National Association of Teachers of Dancing (NATD)

Imperial Society of Teachers of Dancing (ISTD)

Taking all of that information into consideration, it’s now time to get searching — and saving.

