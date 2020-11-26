London Dance Tutor Cost Comparison
Learning to dance is a wonderful way to spend your time — but it can also be a pricey hobby, too. There are ways to keep the costs down, though.
A London dance tutor price comparison tool will help you express yourself through dance while keeping it affordable.
How to select a London dance tutor
Besides asking for recommendations, how else can you choose the best dance tutor in London for your particular requirements?
We’ve put together a checklist to help you find the most suitable London dance teacher. Take these following points into consideration:
- Their dance speciality
- Times of classes
- Location of classes
- Your current level of dance
- Whether they offer private tuition or classes
- The opportunity to take a taster/watch a session
- Their reputation
How much does a London dance tutor cost?
None of us want to spend hours contacting every London dance tutor to enquire about prices. Thanks to our price comparison service, you don’t have to! Enter your location to get the details for dance teachers near you.
Factors that influence the price include:
- Teacher’s experience
- Size of class
- Group vs one-to-one private sessions
- Length of class
- Package of lessons vs individual sessions
- Location
What qualifications should my London dance tutor have?
Dance teachers come from varied backgrounds, but typically they’re former professional dancers themselves, or have taken courses in dance and teaching.
Check for the following qualifications and experience to give you the confidence that your dance teacher knows what they’re doing:
- Council for Dance, Drama and Musical Theatre (CDMT) accredited vocational courses
- Conversions into Diplomas and Degrees with further study
They might also be members of professional bodies, such as:
- International Dance Teachers Association
- National Association of Teachers of Dancing (NATD)
- Imperial Society of Teachers of Dancing (ISTD)
Taking all of that information into consideration, it’s now time to get searching — and saving.
Run a price comparison search and you’ll find a dance tutor in London in your budget.
LondonNet Money Saving Tools – price comparison for dance tutors
Over 4,704 customers have used this London Dance Tutor price comparison service, as featured in the BBC, Daily Mail, The Guardian, Bazaar and Cosmopolitan magazine.