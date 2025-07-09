Top 3 Films of the Week

Blockbuster Of The Week

Kryptonian refugee Kal-El has been raised by adopted parents Jonathan and Martha Kent as Clark Kent in Smallville, Kansas. He works at The Daily Planet under editor-in-chief Perry White and has managed to keep his true identity secret from colleague Lois Lane. In his guise as Superman, Kal-El faces his greatest test to protect the people of Earth from Lex Luthor, CEO of LuthorCorp.

Drama Of The Week

Bohemian Italian painter and sculptor Amedeo Modigliani inhabits the streets of war-torn 1916 Paris, where he is on the run from the police. Fellow creatives Maurice Utrillo and Chaim Soutine and his muse, Beatrice Hastings, dismiss Modi’s suggestions that he should leave the city. Instead, he seeks advice from his art dealer and trusted friend, Leopold Zborowski. Modi’s mental state spirals out of control until he encounters American collector Maurice Gangnat.

Critic's Choice Of The Week

Eight years after her father vanished, supposedly abducted by aliens, teenage rebel Denise receives a glimmer of hope that he may return. She seeks out his former club, UFO Sweden, and entreats them to investigate supernatural phenomena. Denise pleads her case to Gunnar, Karl, Lennart, Mats and Tona and they embark on a perilous mission that challenges the laws of physics.

Also Released This Week...

The ice creams go missing and Lolly the cow and Pinecone the hedgehog join forces to save the Empress of Storyland's Summer Send-Off from disaster. During this gung-ho adventure, Lolly and Pinecone befriend the Storyland Rangers at Coconut Cove and help a caterpillar find his voice.

A documentary portrait of trailblazing gay artist George Platt Lynes, who challenged societal norms of the era with his eye-catching images of male nudes. This feature film charts Lynes's career from photographing celebrities in the 1930s, which led to commissions for celebrated fashion magazines.

A 4K rerelease of Justin Kerrigan's ode to 1990s club culture A group of five friends travels to Cardiff for three days and two nights of partying, sex, drugs, and philosophical conversations about Star Wars. Among the throng are Jip, who has been disappointing in the bedroom.

Small time con men Juan and Marcos meet by chance in a convenience store and strike up an uneasy alliance. The men concoct an elaborate scheme to sell a forged set of extremely rare and valuable stamps known as The Nine Queens.

Filmmaker Ale has been with her actor boyfriend Alex for 14 years and the romance has run its course. By mutual consent, they agree to break up and Alex recalls a wacky idea posited by Ale's father that the end of a relationship should be loudly celebrated, not the beginning.