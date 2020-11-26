London Wedding Makeup Artist Price Comparison

London Wedding Makeup Artist Cost Comparison

Your wedding is one of the most important days of your life, and you’ll be looking back on the photos fondly for years to come. So you want to make sure your makeup is on point.

How to decide on your London wedding makeup artist

London wedding makeup artists are masters at their trade, but how do you go about finding the right one for you?

Besides asking around for recommendations, you’ll benefit from doing the following:

Check out their portfolio

Have a good look at their website, Instagram account, etc.

Check what experience they have

Check thier area of expertise — are they a wedding specialist?

Are they able to provide makeup for the rest of the bridal party?

What’s their availability like — how far in advance do you need to book?

What makeup do they use — their preferred brands, if they’re eco, etc.

Do they offer a trial?

London wedding makeup artist qualifications

Qualifications aren’t mandatory to be a London wedding make artist, but you’ll probably gain peace of mind if you look for professionals with any of the following:

HND & NVQ in Makeup Artistry

BTEC & ITEC qualifications as a Makeup Artist, Beauty Therapy etc.

You might also find that some makeup artists specialising in weddings are a member of The British Association of Beauty Therapy & Cosmetology (BABTAC).

How much does a London wedding makeup artist charge?

The all-important question after all of those factors is how much will you need to pay to use their services?

The amount that wedding makeup artists in London charge depends on the following:

Number of people to be made up

Their level of expertise

How far they have to travel (and their travel expenses)

If they need to bring an assistant

Do they offer hair services too? (It can be cheaper to arrange a package bundle)

Make sure when you’re looking at quotes that you’re comparing like with like, so that you can make fair comparisons.

Make a list of everything you want included, and all the details of the wedding, so that you can make the most considered decisions when you use our London wedding makeup artist price comparison tool.

