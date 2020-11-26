London DJ Hire Cost Comparison

So, you need a top DJ for your event, whether that’s a big birthday party, anniversary celebration, or wedding reception. But how do you find the best London DJ for your budget? By using a London DJ Hire price comparison tool, that’s how!

How to pick the best London DJ to hire for your event

There are various factors that come into picking the right DJ in London for you.

Consider the following key points when selecting your London DJ:

Type of music they specialise in/can play – more experienced/confident DJs will better read a room and adapt the playlist to fit your guests’ preferences

Their particular skills – are they masters of mixing, good at banter?

When using a company that has a roster of different DJs, can you select the specific style or individual DJ?

Check to see if the company will offer a replacement/back-up DJ

How far in advance do you need to book? (Top DJs can get booked up early)

Talk to DJs to find out what their tastes are/library of music

How much does it cost to hire a DJ in London?

Wondering what aspects affect the cost when hiring a DJ in London? They include:

Whether it’s an hourly rate or event rate

Level of experience/success/popularity

Equipment – the amount used, the size of it, its quality, etc

Extra costs – is lighting included?

Are travel expenses included in the quote, or will it be charged on mileage?

All of these different factors show why it’s important to find a DJ in London that can offer everything you need.

Complete a London DJ hire price comparison service form and you’ll get quotes back to compare — just make sure you add all the relevant details, so that you can compare like with like.

Look into London DJ hire reviews and associations

Reviews from previous customers will also help you decide which London DJ to hire.

Don’t worry about spending hours researching all of their reviews across different review sites — instead, run a London DJ hire price comparison search and you’ll get a list of their review scores.

Want more peace of mind about the London DJ you hire? You can check if they’re a member of any of the following:

The National Association of Disc Jockeys (NADJ)

The Alliance of Mobile & Party DJs

The South Eastern Discotheque Association (SEDA)

Great reviews, great prices and great experience all add up to a great DJ hire experience.

Be money smart and savvy in your search by using a London DJ hire price comparison tool to select the best option for your budget.

