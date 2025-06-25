Top 3 Films of the Week

Blockbuster Of The Week

Thirty years after an accident on the track nearly ended his career, Sonny Hayes is contacted by former teammate Ruben Cervantes, who owns a struggling Formula 1 team. To save the team from collapse, Sonny will need to drive alongside hotshot rookie Joshua Pearce. The past catches up with Sonny on and off the circuit.

Horror Of The Week

Two years have passed since artificially intelligent doll M3GAN went rogue and almost killed its creator Gemma in pursuit of fulfilling a mission to protect Gemma’s young niece, Cady. The technology used in the device is exploited by a defence contractor to create the ultimate spy, AMELIA. Like her predecessor, AMELIA becomes self-aware and rebels against her human masters with deadly force. The only way to halt this deadly new adversary is to resurrect M3GAN and upgrade her killer hardware.

Critic's Choice Of The Week

In 1942 Berlin, Hilde Coppi is happily pregnant by her husband Hans and looking forward to their life together. He becomes involved with a group of young rebels who will become known as the Red Orchestra and she joins him in the risky endeavour. Unfortunately, the Gestapo arrests Hilde and she gives birth to their son in prison. For the sake of her child, Hilde musters quiet determination and inner strength to endure in a desperate situation.

Also Released This Week...

Green-fingered grandfather Kev Maddams cultivates a shed of cannabis plants on his allotment on behalf of his neighbour and needs to get rid of the evidence. He enlists the help of young schoolfriends Jayce and Paula to discreetly peddle the weed around the local community.

Popular student Cher Horowitz and her gal pal Dionne Davenport attempt to give unhip classmate Tai Frasier a makeover and prove that you can transform an ugly duckling into a sassy Beverly Hills swan. In the process of her selfless endeavour, Cher wrestles with her confusing feelings for her stepbrother Josh.

Profit-hungry pharmaceutical representative Martin Krebs contracts covert operations specialist Zora Bennett to assemble a crack team to infiltrate a forbidden island and collect the DNA of three key dinosaur species. Dr Henry Loomis provides technical expertise.

Ecologist, filmmaker and surfer Matty Hannon embarks on an adventure of discovery in a self-directed feature-length Australian documentary shot over the course of 16 years. His 50,000km solo trek is supposed to take him along the west coast of the Americas.