Hiring a limousine is one of those life experiences that makes you feel like a star. And you don’t need a star’s salary to enjoy the luxe life — as long as you use a London limousine hire price comparison tool, that is!

You’ll save money and find the best rate for your limo hire in London, but it’s not just about the financials. We know you also want a reputable London limousine hire company, with many happy previous customers. Our cost comparison service for limo hire in London has that covered too!

Which London limousine hire company is best for you?

Of course, the rate they charge is an important factor, so take some time to figure out your budget.

But there are other points that come into your decision, like considering:

What services do they offer?

How many people can they accommodate?

How far they are prepared to travel?

What type of limousine experiences are available – party, wedding etc.?

What colour limos do they have?

How big is their fleet – can you choose a specific vehicle?

It’s wise to check out the vehicle before committing to paying a deposit, either in person or via online communication with the limo hire firm.

How much does London limo hire cost?

There are many aspects that come into play when hiring a limousine hire. The cost will be affected by:

Size of vehicle

Type of vehicle

Extras like drink, entertainment, etc

Number of drivers/staff provided

Length of hire time

Mileage — check whether they charge per mile

You’ll find the London limousine hire companies usually have tiered price plans, so make sure you check the final quote carefully so you know exactly what’s included.

You can feel more condifent you’re getting what you want by ensuring you add all the relevant details when you fill in a London limousine hire price comparison search form.

London limousine hire regulations and licenses

When you’re in a vehicle with a professional driver, you want to be sure you’re in safe hands, and that your London limousine hire is properly licensed.

Check that the London limo hire company complies with the following requirements:

Drivers need a TFL License (Transport for London)

Vehicles need a TFL License (Transport for London)

Private Hire Driver License

Operators need:

