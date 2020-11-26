London Wedding Service Providers Comparison

There’s a huge amount that goes into making your wedding day the most memorable day of your life, with so many service providers playing their part. And, of course, that tends to mean a fair amount of money needs to be spent.

There absolutely are ways to save money though, and also save time, like using a London wedding service providers price comparison tool.

Where to begin when selecting your wedding service provider

Photographers, makeup artists, caterers… the list goes on, and so too do the bills.

Getting recommendations is a great idea, but you might also want to cast the net wider, or find providers that can offer exactly what you want (which is probably different to what your friends and family wanted for their big day).

A wedding planner will help you sort everything, but what should you look for in this type of wedding service provider? Here are a few key areas to think about:

What services do they offer? Is it a full package, including being there all day on the day?

Can they cater to your needs/theme of wedding?

How far are they willing to travel?

What is their policy regarding expenses?

Do they fit within in your budget?

Are they available?

What contingency policies can be put in place?

What to think about when comparing London wedding service providers’ charges



It’s really important to ensure you’re comparing the same level of service when you consider different quotes from different wedding service providers in London.

It’s also important to find out exactly how the finances work. You’ll want to consider:

Deposit amount

Payment terms

Pricing structure

What they charge for extras

A London wedding service providers price comparison tool will be particularly helpful once you’re sure you’ve got all the details covered, so make a list of points before you dive in.

How to check your London wedding service provider’s credentials

Being a wedding planner doesn’t have a straightforward, one size fits all template — you’ll find these professionals come from various backgrounds.

You can feel more confident in your choice, though, by looking for certain positive markers, like membership of the UK Alliance of Wedding Planners.

They might also come from an Events Management background, so if that’s the case, look for the following qualifications:

NVQ Level (up to 4)

BA Events Management

How to get a great price for your London wedding service provider



You’re probably a ninja at finding great deals by now, as planning a wedding involves a huge amount of savvy spending. But to help you along your way a bit more, we’ve got a London wedding service providers price comparison tool.

All you have to do is pop in the details and our clever search tool will provide you with an easy-to-read list of quotes that not only saves you money but saves your valuable time too.

Our instant quote tool below can save you up to 70% on London wedding service providers!



LondonNet Money Saving Tools – price comparison for wedding service providers

Over 1,640,759 customers have used this London Wedding Service Providers price comparison service, as featured in the BBC, Daily Mail, The Guardian, Bazaar and Cosmopolitan magazine. Find your reputable wedding service providers now quickly and easily.