London Wedding Photographer Cost Comparison
The photos are the most important part of being able to look back on your wedding for years to come, so choosing the right wedding photographer is vital.
Great photographers can be pricey, however, so finding the right balance of quality and cost is key. Thanks to our London wedding photographer price comparison tool you can find the one for you quickly and easily.
How to choose your London wedding photographer
With so many London wedding photographers out there, how do you know which one will be right for your special day? We’ve got a few tips to help you decide:
- Check out their portfolio
- Talk to them about their style, to make sure it matches your vision
- Ask about their experience
- Do they know your venue? It’s a massive bonus if they do
- Can they meet with you (online if necessary, or even just a phone call) to see if your personalities will work well together
- Check that they fit within budget
How much does a London wedding photographer cost?
When considering how much you’ll need to pay a London wedding photographer, you’ll need to think about the following points, as they all affect the final cost:
- What packages they offer
- If you can hire them just for part of the day, or all of it
- Can they offer discounted rates to photograph other parts of the celebrations — engagement photo shoot, rehearsal dinner, reception, etc.
- Whether they need an assistant
- How they’ll photograph the preparations for each person
- Check if there any hidden costs
- Ask if they charge for extras like editing, travel and food expenses, etc.
When you complete a London wedding photographer price comparison form, make sure you add all the details, as you’ll want to be comparing like with like when the quotes come through.
London wedding photographers’ credentials
When you run a London wedding photographer price comparison search you’ll get their review scores as well as their quotes, so that’s really handy to figure out which pro is the best choice for your wedding.
You might also want to look at any official qualifications they have in Art and Design and/or Photography, such as:
- A Level
- NVQ (up to Level 3)
- Higher National Diploma (BTEC)
- Postgraduate Diploma
- BA (Hons) Degree
They might also hold memberships with any of the following bodies:
- The Guild of Wedding Photographers UK
- The Society of Wedding and Portrait Photographers
- British Association of Professional Photography
- The Royal Photographic Society
- Master Photographers Association
- The Association of Photographers
- The British Professional Photographers Associates
London wedding photographers’ best prices
By running a price comparison search to compare London wedding photographers’ rates, you can find the best option for your budget quickly and simply, without having to spend hours researching.
Use our instant quote tool below and save up to 70% on your London wedding photographer!
Over 181,545 customers have used this London Wedding Photographer price comparison service, as featured in the BBC, Daily Mail, The Guardian, Bazaar and Cosmopolitan magazine. Find your reputable wedding photographer now quickly and easily.