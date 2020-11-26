London Wedding Photographer Price Comparison

London Wedding Photographer Cost Comparison

The photos are the most important part of being able to look back on your wedding for years to come, so choosing the right wedding photographer is vital.

How to choose your London wedding photographer

With so many London wedding photographers out there, how do you know which one will be right for your special day? We’ve got a few tips to help you decide:

Check out their portfolio

Talk to them about their style, to make sure it matches your vision

Ask about their experience

Do they know your venue? It’s a massive bonus if they do

Can they meet with you (online if necessary, or even just a phone call) to see if your personalities will work well together

Check that they fit within budget

How much does a London wedding photographer cost?



When considering how much you’ll need to pay a London wedding photographer, you’ll need to think about the following points, as they all affect the final cost:

What packages they offer

If you can hire them just for part of the day, or all of it

Can they offer discounted rates to photograph other parts of the celebrations — engagement photo shoot, rehearsal dinner, reception, etc.

Whether they need an assistant

How they’ll photograph the preparations for each person

Check if there any hidden costs

Ask if they charge for extras like editing, travel and food expenses, etc.

London wedding photographers’ credentials

You might also want to look at any official qualifications they have in Art and Design and/or Photography, such as:

A Level

NVQ (up to Level 3)

Higher National Diploma (BTEC)

Postgraduate Diploma

BA (Hons) Degree

They might also hold memberships with any of the following bodies:

The Guild of Wedding Photographers UK

The Society of Wedding and Portrait Photographers

British Association of Professional Photography

The Royal Photographic Society

Master Photographers Association

The Association of Photographers

The British Professional Photographers Associates

