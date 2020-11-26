London Singing Teacher Cost Comparison

Learning to sing from a professional is a joy, but it’s a joy that can quickly become costly, especially if you’re having weekly lessons.

So it’s a great idea to start off on an afforable footing by finding a rate you can afford long-term, and you can do this simply and quickly by using a London singing teacher price comparison tool.

London singing teachers: how to pick

Recommendations are great, especially if you know people with good singing voices that have lessons. But sometimes subjective experiences don’t match up with what you expect or need, so it’s useful to cast the net wider with a bigger search.

By running a London singing teacher price comparison search you’ll have instant access to their review scores from a wide range of clients, to help you get a quick overview.

If you’re attending singing lessons in person, it can be much easier in practical terms to find a tutor close to where you live or work.

You can get the number of choices down to a manageable amount by restricting your search to area, and looking for singing teachers in North London, South London, East London, West London or your particular borough.

Then you can get into the details of what your shortlist offers, such as:

Techniques/genres/styles they teach

Their training and qualifications

Their experience teaching

The equipment and learning materials they use

Their availability and booking requirements

London singing teacher qualifications and experience

It’s helpful to look at what qualifications London singing teachers hold when making your decision. While there aren’t any set requirements for this, it’s always a good sign if they have A-Levels and/or a degree in music.

Music teachers, particularly those who work with children, might have qualifications such as:

Level 4 Certificate for Music Educators (CME) awarded by the Associated Board of the Royal Schools of Music (ABRSM CME) and Trinity College London (Trinity CME)

Level 4 RSL Awards Professional Diploma

You might like to look for membership of certain associations, unions and societies, such as:

The Association of Teachers of Singing

The British Voice Association (BVA)

Incorporated Society of Musicians (ISM)

Musicians’ Union (MU)

Singing teachers that work with children need to have Disclosure and Barring Service (DBS) clearance, and might also have the following:

Child Protection in Education (Music) online course

Registered Private Teacher

London singing teachers: cost



There are average prices you can expect to pay for singing lessons, but this can range from the low end to high end depending on multiple factors, like:

Length of your lesson

One-off session vs packages of multiple lessons

Quality of equipment the vocal coach uses

The singing teacher’s own costs (studio hire etc)

Location of lessons

When you use a London singing teacher price comparison tool be sure to pop in as much information as possible, in order to get the most accurate prices.

Best prices for London singing teachers



When you run a price comparison search you’ll be able to find singing teachers that match your budget instantly — so you don’t need to trawl through the Internet for hours.

Our instant quote tool below can save you up to 70%!



LondonNet Money Saving Tools – price comparison for singing teachers

Over 3,542 customers have used this London Singing Teacher price comparison service, as featured in the BBC, Daily Mail, The Guardian, Bazaar and Cosmopolitan magazine.