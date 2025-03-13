There’s nothing like a little adrenalin to remind you that you’re alive, and fortunately, there’s no shortage of activities that can give you that rush. If you’re someone who likes to plan their weekends and holidays around adventurous activities, there are more options to choose from in London than you might realise.

Top London Activities for Adrenaline-Seekers

Before boarding a Southampton cruise in search of new thrills in other countries, here are a couple of experiences you can have right in London.

Make Your Way to the Top of the O2

Fancy seeing London from 52 meters above the ground? The Up at The O2 experience will have you climbing to the roof of the O2 arena where you can take in some amazing panoramic views.

You’ll receive everything you need for a safe climb, including a jacket, harness, and shoes, and the entire experience lasts about 90 minutes.

Head Down the ArcelorMittal Orbit Slide

If you make your way to the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, you will find the world’s longest and tallest tunnel slide. The 178-meter-long ride spirals around the ArcelorMittal Orbit sculpture at high speed while giving you a full view of the park.

There are also some amazing walking and cycling trails at the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park if you need something to do afterwards.

Go White River Rafting on an Olympic Course

Just outside of London, you will find the Lee Valley White Water Centre where you can tackle fast rapids in an intense white-water rafting experience. You might be in a man-made facility, but this doesn’t kill the thrill. You may want to pack some extra clothes for after this one.

If you don’t want to get into a boat with others, there’s also the hydrospeeding option where you take on the rapids on your own board.

Sail Down the River Thames at High Speed

You might be used to seeing competitive rowing boats making their way down the River Thames, but you can enjoy this famous body of water at much higher speeds too.

The Thames Rockets speedboat experience will take you down the river with sharp twists, turns, and commentary from guides. There’s no faster way to experience London, and some tours include a social drink afterwards.

Have a Treetop Adventure

If you find yourself in Battersea in southwest London, you’ll have the chance to enjoy a treetop adventure in the heart of the city. Think zip lines, wobbly bridges, and Tarzan swings that take you soaring above the ground.

The Treetop Challenge crossings at Go Ape in Battersea Park are twice the height of most of their other locations, so you’ll need to have a head for heights for this one.

Skydive Indoors

The weather in London can be a little tricky, but this doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy the thrill of skydiving. At iFLY London, you can experience the sensation of freefall without jumping out of a plane in their indoor wind tunnel.

You’ll receive all the gear you need, as well as a thorough pre-flight briefing to ensure you have the most epic experience possible.

A London Adventure

London might be known for its history, great pubs, famous landmarks, and museums, but it can also be a place to have a few exciting experiences if you know where to look.

Whether you’re a resident or a visitor, London has a lot to offer for your inner adrenaline junkie.