Top 3 Films of the Week

Blockbuster Of The Week

George Woodhouse is an operative working for the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC), who learns from colleague Meacham that there is a mole in the ranks. This double agent is responsible for stealing a software program named Severus and George must neutralise the threat. A five-strong list of suspects includes George’s wife Kathryn St Jean, Colonel James Stokes and his girlfriend, NCSC psychiatrist Dr Zoe Vaughan, Freddie Smalls and his girlfriend, NCSC communications expert Clarissa Dubose.

Drama Of The Week

In September 2012, saturation diver Chris Lemons boards the Bibby Topaz captained by Andre Jenson. He is allocated to the same dive team as retiring veteran Duncan Allcock and lone wolf Dave Yuasa. The ship uses dynamic positioning to remain over a pipeline in need of repair, located 330 feet beneath the roiling surface. A fatal computer error leaves the Bibby Topaz drifting helplessly off course and Lemons’ umbilical cords of oxygen and electricity are severed.

Critic's Choice Of The Week

Uma meets her quietly spoken husband Gopal for the first time, properly, on their wedding night and the tension is palpable. Living together in a one-room apartment in the beating heart of Mumbai, the couple settle into a routine: Gopal goes out to work while Uma learns to cook and clean so she can fulfil the duties of a doting wife. Uma’s anxiety threatens to tear her apart and she vents her churning emotions in unexpected directions.

Also Released This Week...

A boy dangles from a tree, the canopy of his parachute snagged on gnarled fingers of a sun-scorched branch. Eventually, he tumbles from the tree and runs into a cave to escape a shape-shifting colossus with glowing white eyes.

Powerful witch Gray Alys escapes the noose at a public hanging and grants the wish of scheming queen Melange: to steal the powers of a shapeshifter. Gray Alys ventures outside the walls of her fortified sanctuary, into the dreaded Lost Lands, and hires gunslinger Boyce as her protector.

Susanna Malkki conducts Jurgen Flimm's staging of Beethoven's opera of transcendental love and domestic intrigue, broadcast live from the stage of the Lincoln Centre For The Performing Arts in New York.

Three convicts break free from the chain-gang in Depression-era Mississippi and, still shackled together, set off to seek their fortune. Pursued by the law, the men encounter a series of strange characters who shepherd them along this mad-cap and fantastical adventure.

Pop star Alfred Moretti emerges from self-imposed exile after 27 years out of the spotlight with news of an 18th studio album, Caesar's Request, and a listening party for honoured guests. Junior magazine writer Ariel Ecton is among the lucky VIPs summoned to Moretti's desert compound.

Vadim Muntagirov and Fumi Kaneko dance the roles of Shakespeare's tragic, star-crossed lovers in Kenneth MacMillan's ground-breaking ballet, broadcast live from the stage of the Royal Opera House in London.

High-powered New Zealand judge Stefan Mortensen falls ill and is forced to retire from the bench to languish in residential care in the countryside. Fellow resident Dave Crealy torments patients and staff with an eyeless babydoll named Jenny Pen, which he wears on his hand.