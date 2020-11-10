London Plasterer Cost Comparison

Making home improvements involves a lot of costs, so you’ll want to grab any opportunity to save money, like using a London plasterer price comparison tool.

It’s not just about getting the best rate, though. We can save you up to 70% on the cost of your plasterer! You also want to find a reputable London plasterer with good reviews, so you can be sure the work carried out on your home is first class. And you need a firm that can offer the specific London plasterer services your project requires.

How to choose your London plasterer

There’s a lot of choice out there, so how do you pick the right London plasterer for you?

Start by narrowing down the list by area. It makes sense to choose a local plasterer. East London, West London, South London, North London — we have plasterers based in all areas of London.

Recommendations are helpful, but your friend’s project might involve different requirements to yours. So objective comparisons can help remove any quirks or bias.

How much does a London plasterer cost?

You don’t need to painstakingly search and contact every London plasterer. Simply use the form below for an instant quote!



There are many aspects that come into play when doing up your home. The cost will be affected by:

Full plastering or replastering or skimming

Number of walls/ceilings

How many rooms

Room size

Internal plastering or external rendering

That’s why it’s important to find a firm that can offer everything you need at a competitive price. To be able to truly analyse the quotes you’re given, you’ll need to be sure you’re comparing like with like.

When you fill in a London plasterer price comparison tool make sure you add all the relevant details, so that the quotes that come back will be as close to the final price as possible.

You also want to know that the firm you choose can handle all of the small but important details. Once you’ve jotted down all of the finer details, you’ll be in the best position to quickly pop them all into the London plasterer price comparison tool.

Check London plasterer reviews

Customers reviews will give you a good idea of what to expect. You don’t need to spend hours searching through every London plasterer on the web to check their reviews in Google, Trustpilot and other sites, though.

You can simply run a London Plasterer Price Comparison and out will pop a list of suitable companies and their review score.

It’s worth knowing that London plasterers don’t have to be licensed and aren’t regulated. However, you can check that the London plasterer company you’re interested in is trustworthy by looking for membership of industry trade bodies or associations. These could include:

Federation of Plastering and Drywall Contractors

FairTrades Plasterers’ Association

Finishes and Interiors Sector

British Gypsum Certified Plasterer Scheme

British Institute of Interior Design

Chartered Association of Building Engineers

Chartered Institute of Building

City and Guilds

Federation of Master Builders

Federation of Self Employed & Small Businesses

Guild of Master Craftsmen

Membership of one of these bodies gives you an indication that the London plasterer adheres to certain codes of practice and standards of operation. It is also useful to find out what insurance they have and what relevant professional qualifications they hold.

Find the best price for London plasterers



As well as a good reputation, getting the most affordable quote for what you want will rank high in your choice of plasterer. South London, North London, East London, West London — wherever you are, there’ll be a firm that offers the best combination of quality and price nearby.

There are ways to be smart in your choice of London plasterer, including running a price comparison search to select the best option within your budget.

Use our instant quote tool below to save up to 70% on your London plasterer

You don’t need to painstakingly search and contact every London plasterer. Simply use the form below for an instant quote!



LondonNet Money Saving Tools – price comparison for plasterers

Over 27,491 customers have used this London Plasterer price comparison service, as featured in the BBC, Daily Mail, The Guardian, Bazaar and Cosmopolitan magazine. Find your reputable plasterer now quickly and easily.