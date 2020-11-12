London Bricklayer Cost Comparison

Moving home involves a lot of costs, so you’ll want to grab any opportunity to save money, like using our London bricklayer price comparison tool.

It’s not just about getting the best rate for your move, though. We can save you up to 70% on the cost of your bricklayer! You also want to find a reputable London bricklayer with good reviews. And you need a firm that can offer the specific London bricklayer services your require for your build.

How to choose your London bricklayer

There’s a lot of choice out there, so how do you pick the right London bricklayer for you?

Start by narrowing down the list by area. It makes sense to choose a local bricklayer. whether you are in East London, West London, South London or North London — we have available bricklayers in every area of London and the UK.

Of course, there are also the bigger London bricklayer companies that serve all areas of London and the South East, and can bring a team for a fast turnaround at a competitive price.

Recommendations are helpful, but your friend’s priorities may be different from yours, whether you are looking for a fast service soon, or the least expensive bricklayer and you are flexible on timings, or skill in a specific aspect. So objective comparisons can help remove any quirks or bias.

How much does a London bricklayer cost?

You don’t need to painstakingly search and contact every London bricklayer. Simply use the form below for an instant quote!

There are many aspects that come into play when booking a bricklayer for your build. The cost will be affected by:

The size of the wall

The kind of brick material used for the wall

Distance to travel to and from your job

Access restrictions (e.g. if you live on a narrow lane, without space to park for deliveries and removals etc)

Whether you want any additional services, such as: Extending existing walls rather than building a new wall Creating new foundations for a new build Building chimneys and decorative masonry work Sourcing specific brickwork to match your current wall



That’s why it’s important to find a firm that can offer everything you need at a competitive price. To be able to truly analyse the quotes you’re given, you’ll need to be sure you’re comparing like with like.

When you fill in a London bricklayer price comparison tool make sure you add all the relevant details, so that the quotes that come back will be as close to the final price as possible.

Once you’ve jotted down all of these finer details, you’ll be in the best position to quickly pop them all into our instant London bricklayer price comparison tool.

Check London bricklayer reviews

Customers reviews will give you a good idea of what to expect. You don’t need to spend hours searching through every London bricklayer on the web to check their reviews in Google, Trustpilot and other sites, though.

You can simply run a London Bricklayer Price Comparison and out will pop a list of suitable companies and their review score.

It’s worth knowing that London bricklayer don’t have to be licensed and aren’t regulated. However, you can check that the London bricklayer company you’re interested in is trustworthy by looking for membership of industry trade bodies or associations. These could include:

Approved Trades

Construction Skills Certification Scheme (CSCS)

European Builders Confederation

Federation of Master Builders

Guild of Builders and Contractors

Guild of Master Craftsmen

National Federation of Builders

Membership of one of these bodies gives you an indication that the London bricklayer adheres to certain codes of practice and standards of operation.

Find the best price for London bricklayers



As well as a good reputation, getting the most affordable quote for what you want will rank high in your choice of bricklayer. South London, North London, East London, West London — wherever you need a bricklayer, there’ll be a London bricklayer provider that offers the best combination of quality and price.

There are ways to be smart in your choice of London bricklayer, including running a price comparison search to select the best option within your budget.

Use our instant quote tool below to save up to 70% on your London bricklayer

