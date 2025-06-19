Top 3 Films of the Week

Blockbuster Of The Week

Alien-obsessed boy Elio has never felt like he fits in and he believes that one day he will be abducted by extra-terrestrials. His outlandish wish comes true and he is transported to an interplanetary paradise called the Communiverse where intelligent life from various galaxies congregate. Anointed Earth’s leader, Elio faces the ultimate test of his courage and diplomacy when he is elected to defuse an intergalactic crisis involving Lord Grigon.

Horror Of The Week

Almost three decades have passed since the rage virus escaped a biological weapons laboratory and infected almost the entire world. Quarantine is enforced for survivors so they can live alongside the infected. One member of a group of the uninfected, who live on a small island connected to the mainland by a heavily-defended causeway, leaves the sanctuary to discover what lurks beyond their defences.

Critic's Choice Of The Week

Fourteen-year-old shepherd Ashraf and older cousin Nizar are herding goats on Mghila Mountain. It’s a perilous route with the potential of landmines but the boys are blissfully blinkered to the harsh realities that lurk on the slopes. A jihadist group attacks the teenagers, beheads Nizar

Also Released This Week...

Thirty years after an accident on the track nearly ended his career, Sonny Hayes is contacted by former teammate Ruben Cervantes, who owns a struggling Formula 1 team. To save the team from collapse, Sonny will need to drive alongside hotshot rookie Joshua Pearce.

TV personality Georges is surprised and then disturbed to receive an anonymous package containing video footage of himself with his wife Anne, mother and family. As more parcels arrive, Georges's unease increases.

First opened in the 1850s, HMP Prison Holloway was one of the largest facilities for female inmates in western Europe. Six former inmates, who now run charities and are activists for social change, agree to return to the abandoned prison to share their experience of life behind bars.

Swedish TV presenter Filip Hammar is concerned about his 80-year-old father Lars, who is stuck in a rut and lacking his usual lust for life. Filip decides to recreate the family's fondly remembered summer holidays by driving Lars to the south of France in an orange Renault 4.