Top 3 Films of the Week

Blockbuster Of The Week

Sam takes up her mother’s murderous mantle for a shadowy syndicate called The Firm under guardian and mentor Nathan. He despatches Scarlet to terminate “an accountant for the clean side of the business” but she inadvertently murders the son of crime lord Jim McAlester then wilfully disobeys orders to use The Firm’s cash as ransom money for the dead accountant’s eight-year-old daughter, Emily. Nathan has no choice but to issue a kill order against Scarlet.

Musical of the Week

Jamie New celebrates his 16th birthday with a gift of glittery red heels from his supportive mother, Margaret. Classmate Dean Paxton bullies Jamie but the youngster deflects barbs flanked by best friend Pritti Pasha. Careers adviser Miss Hedge laments Jamie’s life goal of performing on stage. Unfazed, the teenager recruits Hugo Battersby aka drag doyenne Loco Chanelle as his mentor to step confidently into the spotlight.

Critic's Choice Of The Week

Dublin university veterinary student Rose was adopted as a child. She is haunted by the name on her birth certificate, Julie, wondering how life could have been different if she had grown up with her birth mother calling her name. Unable to escape her past, Rose tracks down her biological mother, an actress named Ellen, who is based in London. Initially, Rose stalks her unsuspecting parent and even poses as a house-buyer to charm her way into Ellen’s home and meet her clueless half-sister Eva.

Also Released This Week...

In the aftermath of the Great Depression, war hero Rusty Russell transplants his wife Juanita and two young daughters from Temple in Texas to the dustbowl of Fort Worth. Husband and wife take teaching positions at The Masonic Home and School for around 150 orphans.

Twenty-three-year-old Canadian rock climber Marc-Andre Leclerc has accomplished some of the boldest solo ascents in history but he is nomadic and publicity shy. This documentary portrait struggles to keep up with Leclerc as he prepares for a perilous ascent in Patagonia.

White teenage YouTuber Leah is comfortably middle-class with wealthy parents and an aunt, Tilda, who runs a gallery. The youngster secretly films shy black teenager Benji whose mother works in a nail bar. He falls under Leah's spell and becomes an interloper in her rarefied world.

Juvenile delinquent Alex agrees to undergo so-called aversion therapy to numb his anti-social tendencies. Supposedly cured, Alex is released back into society but his former friends and the world around him are just as sick, twisted and depraved as they ever were.

Twelve-year-old mute Dylan moves into a new apartment with his single father Michael. The boy believes stumbles upon an ancient text called The Book Of Shadows and foolishly summons a sinister genie to wish for an end to his silence.

Narrated by Academy Award winner Dame Helen Mirren, this eye-opening documentary interviews leading animal welfare and conservation specialists about what some scientists believe is a 'sixth mass extinction' with one million species on the brink of disappearing from our planet forever.

Dr Anthony Fauci, Chief Medical Advisor to the President, has become an unlikely cultural icon during the Covid pandemic. This feature-length documentary portrait meets Fauci, his family, friends and former patients to better understand the man behind the headlines.

Major Motoko Kusanagi and her team from Public Security Section 9 are assigned the seemingly impossible task of apprehending an elusive hacker known as the Puppet Master. In the process, Kusanagi stumbles upon a deadly conspiracy.

Twentysomething Libby and her brother Damien run the La Cha Cha caravan park run. The site is home to ageing residents, who don't want to spend twilight years in care homes, and a menagerie of misfits. Solti Buttering arrives at La Cha Cha with his grandfather's ashes.

Director Constantine Costi's production of Verdi was recorded live on a water stage suspended over Sydney Harbour, set beneath a 3.5-tonne chandelier adorned with 10000 crystals. under the baton of conductor Brain Castles-Onion.

Ruth Wonderly approaches grizzled private detectives Sam Spade and Miles Archer to locate her missing sister, who is involved with a man named Floyd Thursby. Archer and Thursby are murdered and the finger of suspicion points at Spade.

Friends Jean-Gab and Manu steal an old Mercedes at random so they can to deliver a mysterious briefcase. The friends are unsettled when they hear knocking coming from the boot and discover a giant fly. The buddies hatch a deranged plan to train the winged insect to carry out robberies.

The DiMeo crime family's vice-like grip on the increasingly race-torn city weakens as impressionable teenager Anthony Soprano becomes a man. The youngster looks to his idol and uncle, Dickie Moltisanti, for guidance as rival gangsters jostle for supremacy.

In August 1996, the historic deer park of Knebworth House hosted 250,000 Oasis fans for two consecutive record-breaking shows. This documentary incorporates extensive concert footage with previously unseen material to relive that summer weekend through the eyes of fans in attendance.

Bank robber Hero is unceremoniously removed from his cell and brought before Colonel Sanders, governor of Samurai Town. He is willing to grant Hero a pardon if the convicted felon will venture into sprawling wilderness known as Ghostland and rescue Sanders' granddaughter Bernice.

Four-year-old Ola is abducted from her mother's care and vanishes into the ether. Polish police commissioner Robert embarks on a one-man crusade to bring Ola home and expose the people responsible for her kidnapping.

One year after supermarket worker Lilly and schoolteacher husband Jack lost their only child to sudden infant death syndrome, he is recuperating alone in a mental health facility following a psychological breakdown and she is furiously tending the couple's home and garden.

Coventry-born critic turned documentary filmmaker Mark Cousins has repeatedly ventured behind the scenes of the moviemaking business in his work. In this deeply personal film, he turns the camera on himself as he prepares for surgery to restore his vision.

Kana is a super-fast purple train believes her raw speed will lead to victory in the race for the Sodor Cup. She is paired with Thomas but the teammates have different approaches. They will have to compromise and work together to defeat champions from around the world and chug to glory.