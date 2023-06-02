London for Sports this year 2023

Sports Events in London this Summer 2023

Popular on LondonNet

As we look ahead to the summer of 2023, London is gearing up for an absolute feast of sporting events. The capital has always been a hotbed of sporting activity, but this summer promises to be something truly special, with a host of world-class competitions taking place across various disciplines.

One of the biggest events on the calendar is the World Athletics Championships, which will be held at the London Stadium. This is the first time the championships have come to our city since 2017, and we’re all eagerly anticipating the chance to see the world’s top athletes go head-to-head once again. The London Stadium, which was originally built for the 2012 Olympics, will be packed to the rafters as fans flock to see the likes of Usain Bolt and Mo Farah competing for gold.

Football fans are in for a treat too, as London plays host to the UEFA Champions League final at Wembley Stadium. This is a truly prestigious event in the football calendar, and Wembley is the perfect venue to host it. With a capacity of 90,000, the stadium will be bursting at the seams as the best teams from across Europe battle it out for glory.

Of course, there’s also the small matter of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, which is one of the most iconic sporting events in the world. The All England Lawn Tennis Club is the place to be this summer, with the world’s top players competing for the Wimbledon trophy. With the likes of Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, and Serena Williams all set to take to the court, we’re in for some truly world-class tennis.

But it’s not just the traditional sports that are on show this summer. London is also hosting the Street League Skateboarding World Championships at the Copper Box Arena. This is a chance to see some of the world’s best skateboarders in action, as they take on ramps, rails, and other obstacles in pursuit of glory. It’s a younger, more urban kind of sporting event, but it promises to be just as exhilarating as anything else on the schedule.

All in all, the summer of 2023 is shaping up to be one of the most exciting periods for sport in London in recent memory. With so many top-class events taking place across the city, fans from all over the world will be descending upon us to witness some truly unforgettable moments. So strap yourselves in, folks – it’s going to be one hell of a ride!

London Sport Venues for events this Summer 2023

The London Stadium

The London Stadium will play host to the UEFA Women’s Champions League Final in May. This prestigious event will see the best female football teams from across Europe battle it out for glory, with fans from all over the continent expected to descend on the stadium for the highly-anticipated final.

In July, the London Stadium will be transformed into a world-class athletics venue, as it hosts the IAAF World Championships. This event promises to be a highlight of the sporting calendar, with the world’s best athletes competing for gold in front of a packed crowd. The London Stadium previously hosted the event in 2017, and it is expected to be even bigger and better this time around.

But it’s not just sporting events that will be taking place at the London Stadium this summer. The stadium will also play host to a range of cultural events, including concerts by some of the biggest names in music. Fans can look forward to seeing artists such as Ed Sheeran, Adele, and Coldplay take to the stage at the iconic venue, creating an unforgettable atmosphere for music lovers.

For those looking for something a little different, the London Stadium will also be hosting a range of community events throughout the summer. From family fun days to charity fundraisers, there will be something for everyone to enjoy.

Of course, the London Stadium itself is an attraction in its own right. With its sleek design and state-of-the-art facilities, it is no wonder that the venue has become a symbol of the city’s commitment to sport and culture. Visitors can take a tour of the stadium, exploring the facilities and learning about its fascinating history.

As the summer of 2023 approaches, the excitement is palpable for the range of events set to take place at the London Stadium. From sporting events to cultural experiences, there is something for everyone to enjoy at this iconic venue. If visiting London Stadium why not stay overnight and book a cheap hotel near London Stadium in advance for a great deal!

Wembley Stadium

This year there is an unforgettable line up of events at the iconic Wembley Stadium. With a packed calendar of sporting and cultural events, there’s something for everyone to enjoy at this legendary venue.

In July, Wembley will be transformed into a world-class athletics venue, as it hosts the Diamond League. This event promises to be a highlight of the sporting calendar, with the world’s best athletes competing for gold in front of a passionate crowd.

But it’s not just sporting events that will be taking place at Wembley this summer. Music lovers can look forward to a range of concerts by some of the biggest names in the industry, including Beyoncé, Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran. With state-of-the-art sound and lighting systems, Wembley is the perfect venue for these iconic artists to showcase their talents.

For those looking for something a little different, Wembley will also be hosting a range of smaller events throughout the summer, including charity fundraisers and family fun days. These events provide the perfect opportunity for visitors to get a taste of the stadium’s unique atmosphere, while also supporting worthy causes.

Of course, Wembley Stadium itself is an attraction in its own right. With its iconic arch and state-of-the-art facilities, it is no wonder that the venue has become a symbol of London’s sporting and cultural heritage. Visitors can take a tour of the stadium, exploring the facilities and learning about its fascinating history.

Wimbledon Tennis Championships

Tennis fans from around the world are gearing up for the most prestigious event in the sport – the Wimbledon Tennis Championships. Wimbledon, located in the leafy suburbs of south-west London, is the ultimate destination for anyone who loves tennis, tradition and summer fun.

The Championships run for two weeks, from late June to early July, and attract the world’s best players to compete in the hallowed courts of the All England Lawn Tennis Club. From the opening rounds to the final matches, the atmosphere at Wimbledon is electric, with thousands of fans cheering on their favourite players.

But Wimbledon isn’t just about tennis – it’s also a full-on social event. The tournament is a highlight of the British summer social calendar, attracting celebrities, royalty, and fashion icons. Spectators are expected to dress smartly, but with a touch of whimsy – think summer dresses, panama hats, and even strawberries and cream-themed outfits.

Of course, Wimbledon wouldn’t be the same without the iconic traditions that make it so special. From the players wearing all-white clothing to the famous strawberries and cream that are a staple of the tournament, there are plenty of traditions to enjoy. And let’s not forget the famous queue, where fans line up for hours to secure a coveted spot in the stands.

For those who can’t get tickets to the main courts, there are still plenty of ways to enjoy the tournament. Giant screens are set up across the grounds, allowing fans to watch the matches in a festival-like atmosphere. And there are plenty of food and drink options, from Pimm’s and champagne to delicious sandwiches and other treats.

If you’re visiting London during Wimbledon, it’s worth taking some time to explore the rest of South West London as well. There are plenty of attractions to enjoy, from the historic landmarks to the vibrant nightlife. And with the tournament taking place during the summer months, there are also plenty of outdoor events and festivals to enjoy.

In short, Wimbledon is an unmissable event for anyone who loves tennis, summer fun, and tradition. With its unique atmosphere, iconic traditions, and world-class players, it’s no wonder that it’s one of the most popular events in the sporting calendar.

Copper Box Arena at Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park

The Copper Box Arena is set to host a range of exciting events that are sure to get sports fans buzzing. Located in the heart of the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, the Arena has become a hub for sport, music, and entertainment since its opening in 2011.

Originally built for the 2012 Olympic and Paralympic Games, The Copper Box Arena has since been transformed into a multi-purpose venue that can host a variety of events. This summer, the Arena is set to welcome some of the world’s best athletes and musicians, making it a must-visit destination for anyone who loves sports and entertainment.

One of the highlights of the summer calendar at The Copper Box Arena is the return of the Basketball Champions League. This exciting tournament features some of Europe’s best basketball teams, and promises to be a thrilling event for fans of the sport. With fast-paced action and high-flying dunks, the Basketball Champions League is sure to be a hit with sports lovers of all ages.

But that’s not all – The Copper Box Arena is also set to host a number of concerts and music events throughout the summer. From pop and rock stars to classical music concerts, there’s something for everyone at this versatile venue. And with its state-of-the-art sound and lighting systems, The Copper Box Arena is the perfect place to experience live music in all its glory.

For those who are looking for a more active experience, The Copper Box Arena also offers a range of fitness classes and activities. Whether you’re looking to try your hand at boxing, gymnastics, or trampolining, there’s something for everyone at this dynamic venue. And with its modern facilities and expert coaches, The Copper Box Arena is the perfect place to get fit and have fun at the same time.

Of course, no visit to The Copper Box Arena would be complete without taking some time to explore the surrounding area. The Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park is a stunning urban park that offers plenty of opportunities for outdoor recreation, including cycling, walking, and jogging. And with its range of shops, restaurants, and other attractions, there’s always something to see and do in this vibrant part of London.

In short, The Copper Box Arena is a must-visit destination for anyone who loves sports, music, and entertainment. With its range of exciting events, state-of-the-art facilities, and world-class athletes and musicians, there’s something for everyone at this iconic London venue.