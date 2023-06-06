Top 3 Films of the Week

Blockbuster Of The Week

In 1990s New York, electronic expert Noah Diaz becomes embroiled in the fight for humanity alongside Optimus Prime, Bumblebee and the Autobots. Creature compatriots the Maximals led by Optimus Primal, who can transform into a hulking gorilla, pledge to fight alongside the Autobots to thwart a deadly faction of the Decepticons led by Scourge. The battle for Earth reaches a critical juncture.

Drama of the Week

As the illegitimate son of an African slave and a French plantation owner, Joseph Bologne is vigorously encouraged by his father to achieve excellence in all aspects of his schooling. Fencing master La Boessiere fires Joseph’s competitive spirit and the young man’s skills with a blade impress Marie Antoinette. She anoints Joseph as Chevalier de Saint-Georges and encourages him to compete against celebrated composer Christoph Gluck for the coveted position of head of the Paris Opera.

Critic's Choice Of The Week

The Pine Ridge Reservation is home to Oglala Lakota men who are bound by tradition and the high expectations of older generations. Bill is 23 years old and wants to build a life for his family by breeding poodles and delivering goods. His turbulent journey through manhood intersects with 12-year-old Matho, who craves the approval of his father. The adolescent is impetuous and makes a series of impulsive decisions, which turn his world upside down and affect the entire reservation.

Also Released This Week...

Barry Allen discovers he can use his powers to travel back in time and subtly alter events in the past. Against the advice of Bruce Wayne, Barry travels back to the day his mother Nora was killed in the family home and his father Henry was arrested for her murder.

A 35th anniversary release of John Waters' celebrated comedy, which marks the final film performance by drag queen Divine. In 1962 Baltimore, rebellious teenager Tracy Turnblad and best friend Penny Pingleton audition to become dancers on The Corny Collins Show.

A regional hairdressing competition is thrown into disarray when one of the stylists is found dead in curious circumstances. Surviving contestants continue to construct their elaborate and bouffant creations as paranoia and mistrust run rife. Dark secrets are teased into the open.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge revives her 2013 stage monologue for 30 performances at Wyndham's Theatre in London. The entire run quickly sold out but cinema audiences can enjoy a coveted front row seat with this recording of a live performance from the West End.

Adele Thomas directs Verdi's melodramatic and emotionally wrought opera in four acts based on Antonio Garcia Gutierrez's play El Trovator, broadcast live from the Royal Opera House in London under the baton of conductor Antonio Pappano.