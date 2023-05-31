Film Review of the Week

Horror

Review: A terrifying creature preys on one family’s grief in a horror thriller based on Stephen King’s short story, which appeared in the 1978 collection Night Shift along with The Lawnmower Man, Children Of The Corn and Sometimes They Come Back. Therapist Will Harper (Chris Messina) is unable to provide his daughters Sadie (Sophie Thatcher) and Sawyer (Vivien Lyra Blair) with the emotional support they need to cope with the death of their mother.

The girls fend for themselves and Sadie struggles to provide the constant care that her little sister needs. A traumatised father, Lester Billings (David Dastmalchian), turns up unexpectedly at the family home in desperate need of Will’s professional help. His arrival heralds the emergence of a terrifying entity that feeds on human suffering and gleefully stalks children while disbelieving parents’ backs are turned.

The Boogeyman screens to our critic on Tuesday. Please check later in the week for our full review.

Animation

Review: Directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers and Justin K Thompson, the sequel to the Oscar-winning animated adventure Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse continues the rites of passage of New York teenager Miles Morales (voiced by Shameik Moore) as he embraces his destiny as the Marvel Comics webslinger.

Miles is reunited with Gwen Stacy and encounters a team of Spider-People charged with protecting the existence of the multiverse. The emergence of a deadly new threat – The Spot (Jason Schwartzman divides opinion on the best course of action and Miles suddenly finds himself pitted against former allies to change the course of history.

Reviews of Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse are embargoed until Wednesday. Please check later in the week for our full review.