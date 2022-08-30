Top 3 Films of the Week

Blockbuster Of The Week

Becky, her husband Dan and best friend Hunter are rock climbing when tragedy strikes. Dan loses his grips and plummets to his death. Becky wallows in grief and her father James fears he may lose his daughter forever. Out of the blue, Hunter reestablishes contact with a proposal: to spread Dan’s ashes from the top of an abandoned 2,000 feet TV tower in the middle of the desert. As the friends reach the summit, the structure of the tower is compromised.

Fantasy of the Week

Quietly independent academic Alithea Binnie arrives in Istanbul for a conference, armed with her passion for the history of storytelling. Alithea discovers an antique bottle and when she attempts to polish the glassware to a lustre, an ancient Djinn is unleashed. The genie promises to grant three life-changing wishes but Alithea has studied many tales in which these blessings are a curse and she shrewdly refuses to accept the Djinn’s offer until he answers her probing questions.

Critic's Choice Of The Week

Under Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro, a network of government-backed farmers stealthily encroaches on protected sections of the rainforest and the territory of the Uru-Eu-Wau-Wau indigenous people of Rondonia. In this documentary, environmental activist Neidinha Bandeira and his team decide to fight back against the farmers, armed with cameras to show the outside world the tug of war within Brazil’s borders.

Also Released This Week...

MI6 operative Victor Blackley retires to Barbados to run a high-end club where the rich rub padded shoulders with the criminal fraternity. When international arms dealer Blake Molineux gate-crashes the Caribbean idyll, Victor is drawn back into the shadowy world he had hoped to leave behind.

Elliot lives on an anonymous housing estate with his older brother Michael and precocious young sister Gertie. One night, Elliot hears noises emanating from the shed and discovers, to his astonishment, a stranded alien visitor. He resolves to keep the pint-sized creature.

British doctor David Henninger and his American wife Jo get lost en route from Tangier to a party in the Moroccan desert. They are immersed in an argument when their car hits a young fossil seller. The Henningers arrive late at the soiree, claiming the boy's death was an accident.

A feature-length documentary about Andrew Norton and his daughter, who are haunted by their colonialist ancestor's journey through Peru. They decide to retrace the steps of Victorian botanist Arthur Norton, who was dispatched to the Peruvian jungle to scout for coffee-growing land.

When a clash of workplace cultures compels downtrodden bank worker Peter Riordan to take early retirement, he decides to visit his ex-pat brother Daniel in Benidorm. Curiously, Daniel has vanished so Peter searches for clues, encountering a motley crew of colourful characters.

Director Simon Godwin resets Shakespeare's witty comedy of errors to the sun-kissed 1930s Italian Riviera, broadcast live from the stage of the National Theatre in London. Claudio and the virginal Hero conspire to matchmake confirmed bachelor Benedick and his verbal sparring partner Beatrice.

J Jonah Jameson exposes Peter Parker to the world as the boy behind the spider mask. The media swarms and Peter relies on his aunt May, girlfriend MJ, best friend Ned and Tony Shark's former chauffeur Happy Hogan to navigate life under constant public scrutiny.

Admiral James T Kirk is on routine training manoeuvres when an old adversary, Khan, resurfaces. The sadistic renegade steals a top-secret device codenamed Project Genesis and threatens to unleash catastrophe across the galaxy. Aided by his loyal crew, Kirk must confront the ghost from his past.

A romantic musical tracing the story of one couple, Bill and Catherine, by focusing on two monumental days, set 10 years apart. Bill and Catherine excitedly gather together friends and family on the eve of their wedding and the couple wrestle with the impact of their divorce on their son.

Rebellious Mi'kmaw teenager Link and his half-brother Travis embark on a road trip to find Link's mother in Mi'kmaq territory. En route, they encounter indigenous loner Pasmay, who compels Link to make peace with his racial and sexuality identities.