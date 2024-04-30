Top 3 Films of the Week

Blockbuster Of The Week

Veteran stuntman Colt Seavers abruptly severs ties with the film industry after breaking his back while performing a daredevil fall in place of Hollywood action star Tom Ryder. Out of the blue, film executive Gail Meyer phones Colt and implores him to get on an airplane to Australia to double for Ryder in the bombastic sci-fi epic Metalstorm. The film is dangerously over budget, behind schedule and just happens to be the directorial debut of Colt’s old flame Jody Moreno.

Thriller Of The Week

Socially awkward gym manager Lou Langston is estranged from her controlling father Lou Sr, owner of the local shooting range. The FBI suspects the patriarch murdered his wife and needs Lou to provide damning testimony. Instead, she focuses on the gym and her gaze is drawn to nomadic newcomer Jackie Cleaver, who is en route to a bodybuilding competition in Las Vegas. Flirtation between the women kindles an all-consuming romance with deadly consequences.

Critic's Choice Of The Week

At the age of 24, young filmmaker Kit Vincent receives a terminal diagnosis and responds by turning the camera on himself and his loved ones to document the reality of facing death at a young age. Through the lens, Vincent’s parents grapple with the reality of potentially losing their son and other relatives and friend seek solace in times of inexplicable sadness.

Also Released This Week...

Forty-year-old gallery owner Solene Marchand chaperones her 16-year-old daughter Izzy Coachella music festival when her ex-husband Daniel has to cancel last minute. Backstage, Solene happens to cross paths with 24-year-old Hayes Campbell, the British member of boyband August Moon.

Several generations have passed since the reign of Caesar and apes are now the predominant species on the planet. Humans live in the shadows as a tyrannical new primate leader builds his empire. One young ape dares to question the past and recalibrates the balance of power.

Flo can't bear to be separated from Lassie for the summer holidays. Instead of spending the vacation with his parents in Gran Canaria, the boy chooses to stay with his aunt Cosima on a farm in South Tyrol, which she shares with her foster children and Jack Russell terrier Pippa.

A 25th anniversary rerelease of the first chapter of George Lucas’s sprawling sci-fi opus set in a galaxy far, far away. The peace-loving planet of Naboo is under threat from a greedy Trade Federation. The planet's ruler, Queen Amidala, naively believes that words and diplomacy can solve this tricky situation.

A party of reckless college friends including Elise, Grant, Haley, Madeline, Paige and Paxton perform spooky Tarot card readings by candlelight. They unknowingly unleash an ancient and unspeakable evil determined to realise the grim futures foretold by the cards.