Top 3 Films of the Week

Blockbuster Of The Week

Eloise is thrilled to be accepted into fashion school, where she hopes to indulge her passion for couture from a bygone era. She takes up lodgings in the Belgravia attic of Miss Collins and experiences unsettling visions of aspiring singer Sandie and her menacing admirer Jack in 1960s London. Timelines become dangerously blurred as Eloise inhabits Sandie’s body by night and dyes her hair blonde to take on the chanteuse’s striking appearance by day.

Horror of the Week

Twenty years after she fled her isolated Oregon hometown and her abusive father, Julia Meadows returns to the family nest to rebuild bridges with her younger brother Paul. While Paul replaces Warren Stokes as town sheriff, Julia shapes young minds as a middle school teacher. She becomes deeply concerned about the wellbeing of 12-year-old pupil Lucas Weaver. A disturbing drawing by the malnourished child forces Julia to take action.

Critic's Choice Of The Week

Childhood friends Irene Redfield and Clare Bellew are reunited in middle-class adulthood. While Irene has married a respected black doctor called Brian in 1920s New York, raised two sons and openly supports the efforts of the local Negro Welfare League, Clare has chosen to maintain her social standing in Chicago by “passing” as white to her circle of friends and her wealthy, racist husband John. The women’s reunion in Harlem compels Clare to consider her choices.

Also Released This Week...

Villager Palsamy harks from humble surroundings but he is force to be reckoned with, who will stop at nothing to protect the people he cares about in a Tamil-language action drama written and directed by Siva and headlining Rajinikanth.

Swiss private banker Yvan De Wiel arrives in early 1980s Argentina with glamorous wife Ines on a perilous mission: to discreetly contact rich clients in the country and - with their blessing - silently remove their assets. In a society under close surveillance, one wrong move can be fatal.

Detective Barun Rai gains a reputation around the world for unravelling crimes with a paranormal angle. He is called to 1970s England to help Harmesh and his wife Soumili make sense of strange events in their clifftop house. Soumili is convinced that there is a presence in the home.

Human-vampire hybrid Blade is haunted by the death of his mother 30 years earlier, while heavily pregnant with him. She was attacked by a fanged fiend and went into labour but didn't survive. Now, Blade dedicates his life to exterminating vampires with the help of his mentor Abraham Whistler.

When billionaire industrialist Harold Brownlow is attacked by a half-vampire half-tramp denizen of the night. square-jawed LAPD detective Chuck Steel reluctantly joins forces with doddering trampire hunter Abraham Van Rental to eradicate the bloodsucking threat from the streets.

Documentary filmmaker Stephan Hilbert questions the impact the west is having on the Democratic Republic of the Congo, one of the poorest regions of the world. He travels to the east of Congo to meet three workers from the west, who are devoting their living to supporting the population.

Reality and fiction are intentionally blurred in a documentary, which follows police officer Maria Teresa Hernandez Canas and her partner Montoya as they patrol the streets of Mexico City: a highly populated metropolis where corruption is rife.

On July 5, 1968, Jim Morrison, John Densmore, Ray Manzarek and Robby Krieger stormed the stage of the Hollywood Bowl. This concert film has been remastered in Dolby Atmos and 5.1 surround sound by The Doors' original engineer and mixer Bruce Botnick.

Orphan Harry Potter endures a miserable life with his aunt and uncle. Forced to live under the stairs and eat their leftovers, Harry dreams of a better place. Thankfully, happier times beckon when a strange letter leads the boy to Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry.

Terrorists threaten to wipe out superhuman powers using a deadly toxin. The clock is ticking until the collapse of civilisation. Schoolboy Izuku Midoriya aka Deku, who is on the run for murder, must work together with Katsuki Bakugo and Shouto Todoroki to unmask the diabolical mastermind.

Grammy Award-winning recording artist St Vincent aka Annie Clark and close friend Carrie Brownstein, founding member of Sleater-Kinney, decide to collaborate on a documentary about life on the road and in the recording studio. The film threatens to derail the relationship.

An affectionate documentary portrait of fashion designer Dame Barbara Mary Quant, who raised hem lines and eyebrows in the 1960s with her daring designs, which impacted upon gender politics of the era.

In June 2018, the eyes of the world fixated on the Tham Luang Nang Non cave in Thailand where 12 boys aged 11 to 16 and their youth football team assistant coach had become trapped by heavy rainfall. This documentary includes unseen footage of the coordinated international rescue effort.

A 16th-century village is poised to be attacked after the harvest by bandits. The villagers ask experienced ronin Kambei Shimada to protect their community in exchange for food. The veteran swordsman and young protege Katsushiro recruit further samurai into the fold in preparation for battle.