Top 3 Films of the Week

Blockbuster Of The Week

Minions have gleefully served the most diabolical figures on Earth for centuries. One of the lovable lackeys, James, is more interested in sketching fantastical stories in his notebook than serving villainy and his fanciful imaginings attracted a like-minded buddy, Henry. The pair’s antics lead the eponymous critters to 1927 Hollywood where James and Henry begin production on their own monster movie populated with real-life beasts conjured from a spell book of dark magic.

Comedy Of The Week

San Francisco music teacher Joe arrives home with a sore back from riding his fold-away bike, hoping for some peace and quiet so he can continue to marinade in the unrelenting misery of his life and, perhaps, avoid another argument with his wife Angela. No such luck because Angela has invited their upstairs neighbours, Pina and Hawk, for an impromptu dinner party, comprising an impressive charcuterie and a cheese souffle baking in the oven.

Critic's Choice Of The Week

Janay Boulos and Abd Alkader Habak chronicle their love story against a backdrop of war in Syria, told through archive footage, text message conversations, video diaries and voice recordings over the course of more than a decade while living thousands of miles apart. Birds Of War draws on a treasure trove of contemporaneous evidence to provide a deeply human perspective on a headline-grabbing conflict.

Also Released This Week...

Set against the dramatic backdrop of the Sydney waterfront, Handa Opera performs Verdi's passionate opera in four acts, which charts the internal struggle of Egyptian military commander Radames, who must choose between his allegiance to the Pharaoh and his love for the enslaved Ethiopian princess Aida. Performed in Italian with English subtitles.

Tom is separated from his wife Elizabeth because of his infidelity. Not only has the marriage imploded but Tom is also estranged from his teenage son Roy. Desperate to spend quality time with his boy, Tom pleads with Elizabeth to be allowed to take Roy to a remote lakeside cabin.

Best friends Matt and Jay have harboured dreams of playing a concert together at The Rivoli music venue in Toronto for the best part of two decades. Matt hatches an outlandish plan to convert the RV in their backyard into a time machine and his modifications propel the vehicle back to 2008.

A 50th anniversary rerelease of Martin Scorsese's incendiary thriller. Ex-Marine turned cab driver Travis Bickle lives on the fringes of society. When a fledgling romance with political campaigner Betsy withers and dies, Travis becomes fixated with 12-year-old prostitute Iris.