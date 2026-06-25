Top 3 Films of the Week

Blockbuster Of The Week

Clark Kent’s cousin Kara Zor-El aka Supergirl has a carefree life compared to the Man of Steel and she decides to go on an intergalactic odyssey to mark her 23rd birthday in the company of trusty dog Krypto. A ruthless adversary, Krem, strikes uncomfortably close to home and the fun-loving heroine joins forces vengeful with orphan Ruthye Knoll to dole out justice.

Thriller Of The Week

American psychiatrist Dr Lilian Steiner practises in Paris, where she navigates her patients’ needs and maintains haphazard relationships with her son Julien and ophthalmologist ex-husband Gabriel. Out of the blue, Lilian receives a telephone call from Valerie Cohen-Solal, daughter of her patient Paula, who has missed her last three sessions. Valerie reveals her mother is dead. Lilian refuses to believe her patient was suicidal and she leaps to the conclusion that Paula must have been murdered.

Critic's Choice Of The Week

Anker is sentenced to 15 years in prison for robbery. Before he goes inside, Anker entrusts the ill-gotten gains to his brother Manfred. The sibling agrees to bury the loot in the forest near their mother’s home for safekeeping until Anker is released. Unfortunately, once Anker serves him time, Manfred has developed Dissociative Identity Disorder (DID) and cannot remember where the money is buried. Manfred’s dominant personality is Beatles singer-songwriter John Lennon.

Also Released This Week...

Finn overhears his parents arguing and a threat to split up him and his rambunctious younger brother Charlie. The boys decide to run away from home in Sheffield and make their own way to their grandfather John on the west coast of Ireland.

Jay Scheib directs the recording of a live performance of the high-octane rock'n'roll musical written by Jim Steinman based on Meat Loaf's 1977 album, about a rebellious youth called Strat, who falls in love with the daughter of the despotic leader of a post-cataclysmic city.

Wang Wei is deeply frustrated when a corrupt police force offers no help to rescue his kidnapped daughter Rainy from a powerful criminal network. Father and daughter argued shortly before Rainy was snatched and he embarks on a suicide mission to discover her whereabouts.

Johnny Knoxville and the gang return for a final hurrah of bruising pranks and outrageous stunts. They revisit some of the show's most popular segments and perform new material including bone-crunching close encounters with a robot. Do not try anything you see at home.

The Minions want to make a classic monster movie in 1920s Hollywood and director Max would be perfect to helm their dream project. The pint-sized terrors conjure a real-life monster to ensure their project is a blockbuster success but keeping control of a hulking beast is easier said than done.