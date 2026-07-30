Top 3 Films of the Week

Blockbuster Of The Week

Thanks to the spellcasting of Doctor Strange, the world has forgotten Peter Parker leads a double life as Spider-Man, including his sweetheart Michelle Jones aka MJ and best friend Ned. As he forges ahead on his own, Peter undergoes a dramatic transformation beyond his control and he seeks out Bruce Banner for advice. In the midst of emotional turmoil, Peter encounters a powerful villain that no one can see.

Animation Of The Week

As part of Aardman’s 50th anniversary celebrations, the feature film debut of the studio’s cheese-loving everyman and his resourceful pet pooch returns to cinemas. With only a few days to go before the annual Giant Vegetable Competition, Wallace and Gromit’s humane pest-control business, “Anti-Pesto”, is booming. Until, that is, a huge, mysterious rabbit-like creature begins to decimate the town’s numerous vegetable plots and their oversized legumes. Competition hostess Lady Tottington implores Wallace and Gromit to catch the creature at all costs.

Critic's Choice Of The Week

Best friends Ish and Maram rely on each other for support as they grow up in the cultural melting pot of Luton. Ish grieves his mother’s death and finds solace in Maram’s wise words while Maram is horrified by horrific news emerging from war-torn Gaza. As the pair move into adulthood, a traumatic police stop-and-search divides them. Maram is interrogated by officers while Ish runs away, abandoning his pal and effectively severing their close bond.

Also Released This Week...

Working-class life in late-1970s Harlem resolves around Johnnie Mae Brown She shares intimate conversations about marriage, creativity and survival with an inner circle of friends, family and lovers.

A 10th anniversary re-release of a live recording of director Chen Zhi-Sheng's staging of Puccini, captured on a water stage suspended over Sydney Harbour under the baton of conductor Brain Castles-Onion.