Blockbuster Of The Week
Chickenhare And The Secret Of The Groundhog (PG)
Chickenhare, acrobatic skunk Meg and Galapagos tortoise Abe return to the kingdom of Featherbeard to celebrate their latest escapade with King Peter. Triumph turns to despair when one of the archivists, Gina, reveals that she is Chickenhare’s long-lost sister and a tree of life that sustains their bloodline’s island home is under threat. The only way to save their unique kind from extinction is to track down the fabled Groundhog With the Backward-Facing Face.
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Horror Of The Week
Pinocchio Unstrung (18)
Geppetto becomes legal guardian of his young grandson, James, after the boy is orphaned. The traumatised tyke subsequently loses best friend Zach to cancer and Geppetto vows to create an eternal friend for the grief-stricken child. In his basement, Geppetto carves a living wooden boy named Pinocchio from an enchanted tree. The grateful grandson plays with Pinocchio behind closed doors but the puppet’s moral compass is dangerously compromised.
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Critic's Choice Of The Week
On The Sea (15)
Jack is happily married to childhood sweetheart Maggie and works hard as a hand raker on the local mussel beds alongside his younger brother Dyfan and nephews. His teenage son Tom rebels against the expectation that he will finish his education then work on the mussel beds too. Temporary worker Daniel arrives and is unabashed about his romantic interest in Jack. In a community where everyone knows their neighbour’s business, Jack’s reciprocated desire threatens to destroy everything.
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Also Released This Week...
Chicken Run (PG)
As part of Aardman's 50th anniversary celebrations, the studio's celebrated 2000 stop-motion comedy clucks back into cinemas. Ginger is a fearless fowl who is planning a daring escape from the clutches of evil farm owner, Mrs Tweedy. Help arrives from a cocky American rooster called Rocky who claims to be able to fly and promises to teach the hens how. Unfortunately time is at a premium.Find Chicken Run in the cinemas
Wham! 10 Days In China (12A)
In 1985, chart-topping pop group Wham! became the first western pop act to perform in China. An eye-opening documentary draws on restored, newly digitised and previously unseen archive footage to relive 10 days through the eyes of the band, their team and members of the audience.Find Wham! 10 Days In China in the cinemas