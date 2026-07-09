Blockbuster Of The Week
Moana (PG)
Moana Waialiki is the daughter of Chief Tui and has been groomed since birth to lead her people on the island of Motunui. However, she feels a strong calling to the sea. Moana’s wise grandmother Tala fills the girl’s head with wild stories about the demi-god Maui, who stole the heart of the island goddess Te Fiti and lost this precious green stone during a battle with ferocious lava demon Te Ka. The old woman encourages Moana to seek out Maui and restore Te Fiti’s missing heart in order to bring prosperity to the island.
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Horror Of The Week
Evil Dead Burn (18)
Alice is numbed by the loss of her husband Will. She seeks solace with her in-laws in the family’s secluded home, staying close to sympathetic brother-in-law Joseph and his girlfriend Thya, who have always shown her kindness. Will’s parents Susan and Edgar, however, and senile grandmother Polly are less welcoming to the sombre seclusion. One by one, the grieving family members are transformed into monstrous deadites and a sombre reunion becomes a hellish battle for survival.
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Critic's Choice Of The Week
Our Hero, Balthazar (18)
Privileged New York City teenager Balthazar Malone, known to friends as Bathy, lives in the lap of luxury with his emotionally distant mother. He creates videos of performative crying in solidarity with victims of real-life atrocities and posts them to social media channels to gain attention. Classmates Eleanor calls out Bathy for his fake concern and he vows to prove her wrong by travelling to Texas to meet an online trolls, who claims to be plotting a school shooting.
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Also Released This Week...
A Grand Day Out + The Wrong Trousers (U)
A double bill to mark the 50th anniversary of Bristol-based stop motion animation studio Aardman. In A Grand Day Out, inventor Wallace and his trusty canine companion Gromit are crestfallen to discover they don't have a single morsel of cheese in the house.Find A Grand Day Out + The Wrong Trousers in the cinemas
The Last One For The Road (15)
Good friends and petty criminals Carlo and Dori are directionless and penniless. The drinking buddies seize every opportunity to game the system and raise a glass to free drinks with a group of graduating architecture students.Performed in Italian with English subtitles.Find The Last One For The Road in the cinemas
Letters From Baghdad (PG)
Based on verbatim extracts from intimate letters, private diaries and secret communiques, this documentary shines a spotlight on British spy, explorer and political trailblazer Gertrude Bell, who reshaped the Middle East in the aftermath of the First World War.Find Letters From Baghdad in the cinemas
Rosebush Pruning (18)
An isolated modernist home holds many fond memories for a blind patriarch and his brood as they recover from the brutal death of the mother of the household. Son Jack upsets the status quo by announcing that he intends to fly the nest to live with his girlfriend Martha.Find Rosebush Pruning in the cinemas