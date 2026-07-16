Top 3 Films of the Week

Blockbuster Of The Week

Christopher Nolan’s epic adaptation of Homer’s Odyssey is the first film shot entirely on IMAX cameras, underlining the Oscar-winning director’s commitment to the large screen format. Odysseus, king of Ithaca, heads into battle at the behest of Agamemnon to fight in the Trojan War. He leaves behind this wife Penelope and son Telemachus. Many years pass and Odysseus is presumed dead so rivals for the crown including Antinous vie forcefully for Penelope’s affections.

Romance Of The Week

Sheltered Italian fashion student Olivia travels to the English capital for the first time to expand her horizons in South Kensington. She leaves behind her sweetheart, Paolo, and immediately sparks an attraction to her professor, Nina. The two women are victims of a violent robbery and they seek solace in each other’s company to recover from the ordeal. As the bond between mentor and protege intensifies, Olivia struggles to understand where her future might lie.

Critic's Choice Of The Week

Documentary filmmaker Marc Isaacs agrees to work with the Synthetic Sincerity lab based at the University of Southern England on a ground-breaking research project. Scholars are trying to fashion authentic AI characters and license Isaacs’ work to better understand the “human” qualities that are currently lacking from their creations. In return, Isaacs is permitted to document the project on camera and consider what AI means for the future of cinema.

Also Released This Week...

Savour two films which continue the misadventures of cheese-loving inventor Wallace and his trusty canine companion Gromit. In A Close Shave, Wallace's Knit-O-Matic invention falls into the wrong paws and in A Matter Of Loaf And Death, Wallace sets out to win the heart of Piella Bakewell.

Sia and Daniel Askill co-direct a filmed performance piece based on the Australian singer-songwriter's 2016 Nostalgic For The Present world tour. The artist's muse, Maddy Ziegler, takes centre stage for many of the songs featuring the distinctive choreography of Ryan Heffington.