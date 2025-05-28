Top 3 Films of the Week

Blockbuster Of The Week

Kung fu prodigy Li Fong relocates to New York City with his mother and immediately makes a new friend, classmate Mia. Local karate champion Conor Day picks a fight with Li and humiliates him in front of the school. Li turns to his mentor, kung fu teacher Mr Han, for advice. The mentor seeks out Daniel LaRusso and persuades the original Karate Kid to travel to the Big Apple to teach Li the ways of Miyagi Karate. Supported by Mr Han, Mia and her father Victor, Li nervously prepares to face Conor.

Comedy Of The Week

Singer-songwriter Herb McGwyer, one half of disbanded double-act McGwyer Mortimer, accepts a six-figure sum to play a private gig for unlikely millionaire Charles Heath on Wallis Island. Herb arrives alone and quickly deduces that the advertised audience of “less than 100” is in fact… just Charles. Unbeknown to Herb, the widower has also invited his former bandmate Nell Mortimer to the island with her husband Michael in the hope of a musical reunion.

Critic's Choice Of The Week

As celebrations sweep across Europe to mark the end of the Second World War, Madeleine is forcibly ostracised from her community for fraternising with a German soldier. She gives birth to a child and relocates to the coast of Normandy with her son Daniel to escape painful memories of having a swastika painted on her belly by angry neighbours. Her head is turned by wealthy student Francois, who is harbouring a secret of his own.

Also Released This Week...

Ncuti Gatwa wields his sonic screwdriver as The Doctor and Millie Gibson is Ruby Sunday in back-to-back episodes of the latest season of Doctor Who. The timelord and Ruby arrive at UNIT headquarters on a top-secret mission in The Legend Of Ruby Sunday and Empire Of Death.

A live recording of South Korean rapper and singer-songwriter J-Hope's performance in Japan at the conclusion of his first solo world tour including his hits Arson, More and Neuron.

A revival of Bartlett Sher's effervescent production of Rossini's comedy starring Andrey Zhilikhovsky as charming barber Figaro, broadcast live from the stage of The Metropolitan Opera House in New York. Count Almaviva hopes to woo fair maiden Rosina.

Another chance to savour Benedict Andrews's critically acclaimed 2014 staging of Tennessee Williams's New Orleans-set drama, recorded live on the stage of the Young Vic in London. Fading Southern belle Blanche DuBois travels to visit her sister Stella.

Ten animated episodes featuring the porcine heroine and friends, interspersed with interactive, singalong fun and games. Peppa and George meet their new baby sibling, which is the perfect time for the family to look for a new car and renovate their home.

The Church sanctions an exorcism to wrestle Emma Schmidt out of the vice-like grip of evil. Father Theophilus Riesinger leads the ritual with the assistance of a small team including Father Joseph Steiger and Sister Rose. The two priests put their differences aside to carry out God's work.

Raynor Winn and her terminally ill husband Moth lose their home. While their children are safely relocated, husband and wife decide to consider their options while they walk the 630-mile South West Coast Path, the UK's longest National Trail.