Top 3 Films of the Week

Blockbuster Of The Week

Pint-sized eco-activist Mabel is passionate about protecting the glade where she spent many blissful afternoons with her late grandmother. Unfortunately, animals have abandoned the site, allowing Mayor Jerry to confirm plans to construct a highway through the lush retreat… unless Mabel can lure a live beaver back to the glade and bring other wildlife with it. In desperation, the plucky teenager mind-melds with a robotic beaver and sets off on an outlandish odyssey into the great outdoors.

Romance Of The Week

Best friends Doe and Muna are relentlessly targeted by bullying classmates as Islamophobia tightens its grip in some communities. Doe is a shy, unassuming Somali refugee, who travelled to the UK with her mother Khadija when she was three, while Muna is unapologetic and outspoken about her Pakistani roots. The pair secretly head to the airport bound for Istanbul on the adventure of a lifetime that will culminate in them becoming Isis brides in Syria.

Critic's Choice Of The Week

On a farm in northern Germany, seven-year-old Alma is deeply affected by the passing of her grandmother Frieda and the girl mourns in a black dress that once belonged to another child with the same name. In the 1940s, teenager Erika comes of age with her sister Irm while her uncle Fritz recuperates from a leg amputation. Next in the 1980s, Irm and her husband Albat raise their teenage daughter Angelika, whose burgeoning sexuality draws the attention of the girl’s cousin Rainer.

Also Released This Week...

Macy and boyfriend Chase head into the backwoods of Tennessee for a romantic hike. A proposal on bended knee never happens because Chase falls victim to a hulking recluse named Dolly. The physically imposing hermit is dressed as a giant doll and wants a child to raise.

Blue-collar worker Becket Redfellow is disowned at birth by his obscenely wealthy family. To reclaim his inheritance, Becket will need to eliminate all of the relatives that stand in his way. As the body count rises, Becket steadily moves up the line of succession.

Singer-songwriter Cal Harley returns home to discover his family in disarray following the death of Cal's mother. His father Mick is furious that Cal missed the funeral while his brother Jake is in the midst of a failing marriage. The family's source of income, The Drovers pub, is in disrepair.

In 1940 Birmingham, Duke Shelby and a new generation of Peaky Blinders are drawn into a Nazi plot that puts the future of the family at stake. Duke's estranged father Tommy returns from self-imposed exile to face his demons and save the clan in its darkest hour.