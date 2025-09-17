Rain might be essential for keeping plants growing, but it often ruins plans and leaves us stuck indoors, wondering what to do with our time. While rainy days might not always be welcome, they do offer an opportunity to spend time together doing something different. All over the world, people respond to rainy days in unique and interesting ways. Here are some of the most popular rainy day rituals.

Reading Books

Of course, the simplest solution to a rainy day is to get comfy with a good book. Reading is popular all over the world, although the number of books read per year varies a lot between countries. In the UK, the average person reads around 15 books per year, with 50% of the population reading books at least once per week. It’s hardly surprising considering how often it rains!

Books are perfect for a rainy day because you can pick them up and put them down whenever you like. In other words, you can easily go back outside again once the rain has stopped. Not only that, but most would agree that there are few sounds better than rain hitting the roof or window for feeling cosy. Reading a good book adds to that.

There are countless books to choose from too. Whether you’re a fan of horror, science fiction, romance, or nonfiction, you’ll always be able to find something to interest you.

These days, books are more accessible than ever as well. A growing number of people now prefer to listen to audiobooks rather than read physical books. Some find it easier to digest the information that way.

Watching Films/Television

Not everyone is into books and reading, of course, and that’s OK. While there are plenty of book lovers out there, watching films or television shows is often more accessible. A lot of people enjoy the action and spectacle of blockbuster films and dramatic shows.

This action can be harder to imagine within a book unless you’re really focused and paying attention.

TV is an excellent way to enjoy a storyline without having to pay too much attention, which is ideal if you want to relax. Just like with books, there’s a huge number of different shows and movies out there, with everything from artistic pieces to all-out action. Almost everyone has a TV show or movie that they love, and a rainy day is a great opportunity to try something new.

Streaming services such as Netflix and Hulu have made watching TV shows and movies easier than ever, with on-demand streaming. No longer do you have to tune in at a specific time, you can open the streaming platform and select your program when the rain starts to fall. It also means there’s always something new to watch, and they’re a great place to catch the classics too. Each streaming service has a huge library of shows and films to choose from.

Indoor Games

Gaming is a fun way to pass the time and perfect for rainy days when you’re stuck indoors. The best thing about gaming is that it can be a solo activity or something you do with others, and playing with friends is almost always great fun. Just like with films, TV and books, there are so many different games to choose from and countless ways to play. If you have a console or a PC, you can play video games, but there are other options too.

Board games are a classic way to pass time on rainy days, and although they might be considered old-fashioned, they’re a lot of fun. Board gaming is growing in popularity in many parts of the world, as game creators come up with wacky new ideas. Cards Against Humanity is a great example of a game that has become hugely popular in recent years. Then you have classics like Monopoly, Risk and Chess.

If you’ve got more than two players and fancy something that’s a bit more fast-paced than the average board game, you can also start a game of bingo. This exciting game is played at pubs and game nights across the country. Prizes won by players who match the numbers on their ticket to the ones called out. Irish bingo is a modern version in which the aim is to be the last player with numbers that haven’t been called out.

Visiting Indoor Attractions

Rainy days don’t have to be spent at home. Even if it’s raining, you can still go outside and do things. Of course, the best way to spend a rainy day is with a roof over your head, which is what makes indoor attractions ideal. These could be cinemas, museums, aquariums or arcades, for example.

Getting to an indoor attraction while it’s raining could be a problem. However, if you have a car or there’s public transport available, it should be relatively straightforward. Still, it’s worth carrying an umbrella just in case!

Museums are usually the perfect way to spend a rainy day. They’re ideal for quiet contemplation and spending as much time as possible with the exhibits. You’ll learn a lot as you walk around, and most museums will let you stay as long as you like while it’s raining outside. You can find museums for everything from art to history and even local legends and public figures.

Appreciating Nature

Not everyone hates the rain. Spending time outdoors while raindrops fall from the sky can be very peaceful. As long as you’re well protected from the elements with waterproof clothing and suitable footwear, you can go on a relaxing walk. Some people also enjoy outdoor activities such as swimming, kayaking or fishing while it’s raining.

Rainy days are the best time to be alone in nature and enjoy the beautiful scenery all to yourself. However, you should make sure you’re not too isolated as it could become dangerous. You should also be mindful of how much rain is falling, as flash floods or thunderstorms could pose a threat to your safety.

