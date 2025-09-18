Top 3 Films of the Week

Blockbuster Of The Week

Single strangers Sarah and David meet at a mutual friend’s wedding and a surprising twist of fate propels the pair through a series of mysterious doors. This fantastical and mind-bending adventure allows Sarah and David to re-live the most important moments from their respective pasts. By looking at where they have come from, the two guests better understand how they can reshape their futures.

Animation Of The Week

Gifted illustrator Ted draws comic strips about a plucky Diplodocus, who lives with his parents and pterodactyl grandfather in a “simple, ordinary, safe” prehistoric world. Alas, Diplo’s antics won’t pay Ted’s bills and his officious publisher demands a fresh character by 9am the following morning for a new children’s magazine. She implores Ted to erase Diplo. Ted obliges and Diplo’s world slowly vanishes. The youngster escapes The Blankness by wishing he was somewhere else.

Critic's Choice Of The Week

A film crew is granted access to Stanton Wood reform school as head teacher Steve, deputy Amanda and newest recruit Shola work tirelessly to offer hope and support to young men who have been abandoned by society and the system. These troubled souls include Andy, Ash, Jamie, Nabz, Tarone and Shy, who receives bad news from his mother that tips him over the edge. While Steve resorts to covert swigs of alcohol to carry him through a hellish day, Shy spirals out of control.

Also Released This Week...

Tomas Oliver and his son Vincent run the finest glass workshop in their country. Army colonel Amano and his talented violinist daughter, Alliz, arrive in town and unwittingly drive a wedge between the two generations of craft workers. Love blossoms between Vincent and Alliz.

On November 8 2018, the equipment of Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) kindles an inferno that quickly spreads through the state, driven by strong winds. Bus driver Kevin McKay responds to a dispatch call to head to Ponderosa elementary school to collect 23 students and their teacher.

Mildred Burke is a single mother from a small town with big dreams to provide for her family. At a time when wrestling is illegal across most of the United States, Mildred defies societal expectations to become the first million-dollar female athlete in history.

Simon is a bright young thing on Montreal's fiercely competitive drag scene. He is estranged from his mother Claire, a world renowned opera singer, whom he idolises. She returns home unexpectedly after a 15-year absence to restart her career and Simon strives to rebuild their relationship.

The Oscar-winning mega-blockbuster that defined a whole generation of musicals returns to the big screen to marks its 60th anniversary. Austrian nun-turned-nanny Maria takes control of several unruly children belonging to widowed naval officer Captain Georg Von Trapp. The new governess rebuilds bridges between the captain and his brood.