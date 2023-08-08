Top 3 Films of the Week

Blockbuster Of The Week

Father Kent approaches astrophysicist Ben Matthias with an intriguing business proposition. New York medic Gabbie has recently moved to New Orleans with her nine-year-old son Travis with the intention of transforming Gracey Manor into a bed and breakfast business. Unfortunately, the building is haunted and Gabbie and Travis are trapped inside at the mercy of Hatbox Ghost. Ben joins Father Kent, legitimate psychic Harriet and university professor Bruce at Gracey Manor to vanquish the spirits.

Drama of the Week

Working-class teenager Jann Mardenborough has already shaken off his underdog status in the highly competitive world of gaming, beating thousands of other gamers in the GT Academy competition organised by Nissan marketing executive Danny Moore. His prize is intense in-person training under cynical former professional driver Jack Salter and an opportunity to sit behind the wheel of a real racing car.

Critic's Choice Of The Week

Doting mother Clara has a childlike spirit in 1970s Rome, outwardly projecting joy to conceal her inner darkness. A new apartment in a crumbling and neglected neighbourhood is the perfect reflection of her fractured mental state as she acknowledges the end of her marriage to Felice. In the midst of this turmoil, Clara’s 12-year-old child Adri begins to question her gender identity. The youngster politely asks to be referred to by the male name Andrea during a period of quiet self-reflection.

Also Released This Week...

A 4K restoration of director Robert Clouse's martial arts adventure to mark the film's 50th anniversary. Shaolin monk Lee takes part in a kung fu tournament as a cover to investigate opium baron Han at the behest of British intelligence agent Braithwaite.

Rachel Stone is a highly skilled asset for a secret peacekeeping organisation known as Charter, which draws its strength from an artificial intelligence called the Heart. When tenacious hacker Keya Dhawan steals the Heart's formidable power, Rachel and her allies mount a robust defence.

Filmed stage play based on true events during the Second World War, focusing on a courageous Dutch family which conceals Jews from the Nazis and the horrifying repercussions when this defiance is discovered.

The last Little Egg of the season disappears from Puffin Rock under mysterious circumstances. Plucky Atlantic puffin Oona, younger brother Baba and their friends May the rabbit and Mossy the pygmy shrew race against the clock to locate the missing Little Egg and safely shepherd it home.

A recording of a live performance of Franco Zeffirelli staging of Puccini's love story in the Arena di Verona Roman amphitheatre under the baton of conductor Francesco Ivan Ciampa. Russian-born soprano Anna Netrebko assumes the title role opposite her real-life husband Yusif Eyvazov.

A 40th anniversary rerelease of Bette Gordon's sexually explicit drama about a woman working at an adult entertainment cinema in Times Square, New York, who develops a dangerous fascination with the wealthy patron of the establishment.