Julian Dillinger, grandson of ENCOM’s Machiavellian former president Ed Dillinger, summons his Ares security program from the Grid to our world to hunt down ENCOM’s current CEO, Eve Kim. She is continuing the groundbreaking work of Kevin Flynn and stands on the brink of discovering the elusive Permanence Code. Julian covets the fabled code and defies the orders of his mother Elisabeth to weaponise Ares against Eve and her associates.

Biographical drama about John Davidson, who is diagnosed with Tourette syndrome at an early age and struggles to cope with the condition at a time when few people understood his behaviour. Feeling alienated from his own family, John finds sanctuary with good friend James and his parents. James’s mother Dottie encourages John to begin work as a caretaker at Langlee Community Centre under kindly supervisor Tommy Trotter, who grows accustomed to the tics and explosive expletives.

Lucas is an undercover police officer on an assignment to catch men cruising for anonymous encounters with other men in public bathrooms. The sting operation results in numerous arrests until Lucas encounters Andrew in the restroom of a strip mall. There is an instant connection between the two men that throws Lucas off his game and he allows Andrew to leave without alerting his colleagues. Long-buried desires bubble to the surface as Lucas and Andrew seduce each other.

Todd relocates from the city to peaceful backwoods where his late grandfather lived in relative seclusion. As Todd's four-legged companion Indy settles into his new home, the animal senses a dark force, which skulks in the shadows and initially manifests as a silhouetted skeletal figure.

A mysterious meteorite succumbs to Earth's gravitational pull and a fragment crashes into the petting zoo of Colepepper Zoo where a cute, wide-eyed bunny eats the luminous shard and slowly mutates into a slavering, fanged predator. The contagion spreads rapidly from Bunny Zero.

Pop singer Mima Kirigoe pursues her dreams of becoming an actress. She poses nude for top shelf magazines, all in the names of fame and fortune. Just when it seems Mima might succeed, a face from the past threatens to wreck her carefully laid plans.

A 20th anniversary rerelease of the macabre stop-motion fantasy co-directed by Tim Burton and Mike Johnson. Painfully shy Victor Van Dort is spirited away from his 19th-century European village to the underworld, where he is hurriedly married to the mysterious and decaying Corpse Bride.

Artist filmmaker Myrid Carten turns the camera on herself to document her mother's struggle with alcoholism and fractures in her family. Myrid's mother goes missing somewhere in Ireland and she travels home from London to locate the matriarch. She wanders into the middle of a fierce family feud.