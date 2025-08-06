Top 3 Films of the Week


Blockbuster Of The Week

Freakier Friday (PG)


Jamie Lee Curtis as Tess Coleman and Lindsay Lohan as Anna Coleman in Freakier Friday, directed by Nisha Ganatra. Photo: Glen Wilson. Copyright: 2025 Disney Enterprises, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
More than 20 years after Tess and Anna Coleman swapped bodies and literally walked in each other’s shoes. Mother and daughter experience a new identity crisis. Anna now has a daughter and a soon-to-be stepdaughter and is experiencing many of the same fears and doubts that her mother Tess weathered. Lighting strikes twice when two families merge and a new generation of young women contend with a dizzying out-of-body experience.



Horror Of The Week

Weapons (18)


Josh Brolin as Archer in Weapons, directed by Zach Cregger. Photo: Quantrell Colbert. Copyright: Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. All Rights Reserved.
At 2.17am, every child except one from the elementary school class of Justine Gandy gets out of bed, goes downstairs, opens the front door of their family home and runs out into the night, arms outstretched. None of the tykes are seen again. Distraught parent Archer Graff, whose son Matthew is among the missing, joins other members of the local community to try and make sense of the incident.



Critic's Choice Of The Week

The Kingdom (15)


Ghjuvanna Benedetti as Lesia in The Kingdom, directed by Julien Colonna. Copyright: Chi-Fou-Mi Productions/Vertigo Releasing. All Rights Reserved.
In the summer of 1995, 15-year-old Lesia is kept at arm’s length from her crime boss father, Pierre-Paul, for her own protection. War rages between rival factions on the island of Corsica and Lesia is largely protected from the spectre of organised crime that casts a long shadow over the Mediterranean. The teenager is taken to see her father and she finds Pierre-Paul holed up in an isolated villa, surrounded by gun-toting henchmen. The criminal underworld penetrates Pierre-Paul’s defences.



Also Released This Week...

Grateful Dead: Meet-Up At The Movies 2025 (15)

The Jerry Garcia-fronted line-up of American rock band The Grateful Dead play San Francisco's Winterland Ballroom as part of a five-night run in October 1974, billed as the group's final performances.

Materialists (15)

Lucy Mason is one of the star employees of the Adore matchmaking agency in New York City, working her magic to find clients their perfect match At a client's wedding, the groom's brother Harry flirts with Lucy and she politely rebuffs his advances. Unperturbed, Harry continues to pursue her.

Stans (15)

Ardent admirers of Missouri-born rapper Eminem, real name Marshall Bruce Mathers III, reflect on the impact the artist has made on their lives in an affectionate feature-length documentary focused on his 2000 song about fan obsession, Stan.

Young Hearts (12A)

Fourteen-year-old Elias lives with his parents Luk and Nathalie and older brother Maxime in the Belgian countryside. He is drawn to confident and outgoing new neighbour Alexander and realises that he is in love with another boy.

