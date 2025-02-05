Top 3 Films of the Week

Blockbuster Of The Week

Dim-witted police officer Knight and fiercely intelligent pet dog Greg are victims of a ticking time bomb set by cat master criminal Petey at the conveniently signposted Abandoned Expendable Warehouse. Hospital staff enact a hare-brained idea to save the badly injured heroes by stitching Greg’s head onto Officer Knight’s body and Dog Man is born.

Thriller Of The Week

Young producer Geoffrey Mason begins the early morning shift covering the 1972 Munich Summer Olympics for ABC Sports when gunshots ring out across the Olympic Village. News wires spring to action and Geoff and the team learn that Israeli athletes have been taken hostage. ABC Sports President Roone Arledge and Head of Operations Marvin Bader make split second decisions with Geoff to deliver live coverage of the unfolding tragedy.

Critic's Choice Of The Week

Iman has recently been appointed an investigating judge in Tehran’s Revolutionary Court. It is a poisoned chalice. Although the position affords him a salary increase and new accommodation, Iman is under intense scrutiny. His wife Najmeh ensures their two daughters, Rezvan and Sana, do not say or do anything to embarrass their father. When Rezvan’s good friend Sadaf is badly injured during vociferous protests, the girls are forced to take sides and face Iman’s wrath.

Also Released This Week...

It has been four years since Mark Darcy was killed on a humanitarian mission in the Sudan. Bridget is a widow and single mother to nine-year-old Billy and four-year-old Mabel, raising the children with the help of their godfather Daniel Cleaver.

Michael tends to his family farm and an ailing father, isolated from his community. He is haunted by a terrible accident in the past and prefers the company of his flock of sheep than rival farmer Gary or his son Jack. Old wounds are reopened.

A sparkling 4K restoration of Michel Gondry's comedy. Meek, mild-mannered office worker Joel Barish has never recovered from the end of his romance with eccentric book shop worker Clementine. In desperation, Joel turns to revered medic, Dr Howard Mierzwiak, who has pioneered a non-invasive, memory erasure operation.

Claressa "T-Rex" Shields lives in the economically challenged community of Flint, Michigan, with her mother Jackie and siblings. Boxing coach Jason Crutchfield allows Claressa to take part in boys-only lessons and instantly recognises her passion.

Real estate agent Marvin Gable has managed to walk away from his old life as a hit man. Thuggish henchmen track down Marvin and dole out a beating courtesy of his brother Knuckles, who is desperate to wreak revenge on Marvin's elusive former accomplice Rose.