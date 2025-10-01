Top 3 Films of the Week

Blockbuster Of The Week

Mark Kerr makes an indelible impact at his first MMA tournament in Sao Paulo by pummelling every opponent who strays into the ring. He showcases his muscular talents at the Pride Fighting Championships in Japan, supported by girlfriend Dawn. His aura of invincibility is shattered when Igor Vovchanchyn overpowers him in a bout in Japan. Mark tumbles down a rabbit hole of painkiller abuse and eventually enters rehab, emerging clean and committed to rebuilding his strength and confidence.

Horror Of The Week

Cameron Cade is predicted to be the next great quarterback of American football, realising the dream of his late father. During a night-time training session, he suffers a traumatic brain injury that throws his glittering future with the San Antonio Saviors into doubt. To allay the owners’ fears, Cameron agrees to attend a week-long boot camp run by retiring star quarterback Isaiah White at his secluded desert compound.

Critic's Choice Of The Week

A nuclear payload is launched from somewhere in the Pacific, aimed directly at Chicago. As the threat level escalates to Defcon 1, the President of the United States and his advisers have minutes to decide a course of action such a launching a retaliatory strike – once they know who instigated the attack. Secretary of Defence Reid Baker, Deputy National Security Adviser Jake Baerington, communications analyst Captain Olivia Walker and General Anthony Brody respond to the crisis.

Also Released This Week...

Heavily armed forces return to Pandora and Colonel Miles Quaritch is charged with leading an elite team to capture Jake and extinguish the Omatikaya insurgency. The Sully clan abandons the Hallelujah Mountains and seeks safe harbour in a reef village of the Metkayina tribe.

Eight-year-old Bobo lives on her family farm in Rhodesia. The girl's father is a soldier and he is currently away on a tour of duty, leaving Nicola to protect the property. Bobo enjoys what remains of her childhood in the company of local woman Sarah but outside forces threaten to gatecrash the farm.

Widower Andrew Blake returns to the estate in Brittany where he and his late wife enjoyed their time as university students. He believes the property is now a bed and breakfast and arrives expecting to be welcomed as a paying guest.

A brilliant cyber-criminal gang evades the police's state-of-the-art Sky Eye surveillance system with a haul worth billions. Retired tracking expert Wong Tak-Chung is ushered back into active service to mentor rookie officer He Qiuguo and build an elite unit.

New lyric videos from the latest Taylor Swift new album support the release of the LP, accompanied by the world premiere of the music video for the single The Fate Of Ophelia, enriched with never before seen behind-the-scenes footage.

Mike is a rough sleeper on the streets of London, trapped in a cycle of self-destruction. After he secures a place in a hostel and a job in a hotel kitchen, Mike finally sees a glimmer of hope but cruel fate is determined to drag him back into the abyss.