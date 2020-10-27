Top 3 Films of the Week

Blockbuster Of The Week

Lily moves with her mother Eunice to a new town and struggles to fit in at school. Three classmates, Frankie, Lourdes and Tabby, show her immense kindness and perform a ritual that confirms Lily as the fourth member of a coven of teenage witches. Lily develops extraordinary powers, which she can bind with other members of the coven. Every action has a consequence and Lily, Frankie, Lourdes and Tabby are unprepared for the true cost of their spellcasting.

Animation Of The Week

In a time of magic and superstition, young apprentice hunter Robyn Goodfellowe is determined to honour her father Bill by travelling with him to Ireland to exterminate the last surviving wolf pack. The plucky girl ventures outside city walls to explore the forbidden lands, where she encounters a free spirit called Mebh MacTire, whose tribe can reportedly metamorphose into wolves. Mebh is on a quest to find her missing mother, Moll.

Critic's Choice Of The Week

Shirley Jackson lives with her philandering and emotionally volatile husband Stanley in 1950s Vermont. Her creative flow is staunched by the unwelcome arrival of Stanley’s teaching assistant Fred and his wife Rose. The newlyweds take up temporary residence in the Jackson home and are a source of irritation for Shirley. Once the men depart, Shirley becomes fascinated with newlywed Rose and they conspire to shatter traditional gender roles of the era.

Also Released This Week...

Recorded live on the stage of the historic Bolshoi Theatre in Moscow, John Neumeier's ballet in three acts draws inspiration from the novel of the same name by Alexandre Dumas, set to music by Chopin.

Art critic James Figueras gallivants around Europe, armed with a well-rehearsed lecture on the power of persuasion. Following one lecture in Milan, James beds pretty American attendee Berenice Hollis and invites her to accompany him to the Lake Como estate of art collector Joseph Cassidy.

In June 2020, award-winning cinematographer Robbie Ryan filmed Nick Cave performing solo at the piano in Alexandra Palace's grandiose West Hall. Live performances, include Into My Arms, The Mercy Seat, Nobody's Baby Now and The Ship Song.

British Pakistani rapper MC Zed is on the cusp of his first world tour, which will give him the exposure he desperately craves. He is involved in a scuffle with a fan and is taken to hospital, where he is diagnosed with an autoimmune disease that could rob Zed of his musical dreams.

Czech artist Barbora Kysilkova becomes a victim of career criminal Karl Bertil-Nordland when he steals two of her paintings. At the trial, the thief justifies his actions by saying that he thought her artworks were beautiful. In response, Barbora invites Karl to sit for a portrait.

A documentary portrait of Phil Lynott, who formed Thin Lizzy in 1969 with schoolfriend Brian Downey. As the band's lead singer and bass guitarist, he became one of Ireland's most successful rock stars with the hits The Boys Are Back In Town, Waiting For An Alibi and Whisky In The Jar.

Teenager Kai has one week of school left before he can rush headlong into adulthood and acknowledge that life will never be the same again. As hormones rage and stress levels rise, Kai and his classmates make impetuous decisions that will cost one of them their life.

Kay and her daughter Sam travel to the secluded home of Kay's mother Edna. They find the house deserted. Concerned about Edna's welfare, Katy contacts local police and a search party scours woods surrounding the property. After three agonising days without news, Edna materialises.

Heavily pregnant Georgina Condori leaves her shanty town on the outskirts of Peru on the promise of free medical assistance in the capital. She gives birth at a clinic and staff take away the infant for routine checks. The baby never returns.

A documentary about three men from mining communities around Glasgow - Jock Stein, Bill Shankly and Matt Busby - who became best friends and fierce rivals as managers of Celtic, Liverpool and Manchester United football clubs.

In a bleak and foreboding future, Britain is ruled by an all-powerful totalitarian regime. A masked vigilante known only as "V" single-handedly attempts to wake the population from its slumber, blowing up two London landmarks and seizing control of the government-sanctioned airwaves.