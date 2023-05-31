Top 3 Films of the Week

Blockbuster Of The Week

New York teenager Miles Morales embraces his destiny as Spider-Man. Miles is reunited with Gwen Stacy and encounters a team of Spider-People charged with protecting the existence of the multiverse. The emergence of a deadly new threat divides opinion on the best course of action and Miles suddenly finds himself pitted against former allies.

Horror of the Week

Therapist Will Harper is unable to provide his daughters Sadie and Sawyer with the emotional support they need to cope with the death of their mother. A traumatised stranger, Lester Billings, turns up unexpectedly at the family home in desperate need of Will’s professional help. His arrival heralds the emergence of a terrifying entity that feeds on human suffering and gleefully stalks children while disbelieving parents’ backs are turned.

Critic's Choice Of The Week

Amanda has been studying in Paris for a few years and she returns home to Italy to her estranged family without any sense of purpose or direction. Her recalls a girl from childhood who was close to Amanda and the wayward daughter resolves to seek out Rebecca and rekindle flames of a friendship that died out many years ago. It transpires that Rebecca is at the mercy of agoraphobia and rarely ventures outside her home. Amanda casually gate-crashes this hermetic existence.

Also Released This Week...

Film producer Jeremy Prokosch grows concerned about a film version of Homer's Odyssey, which he has entrusted to Austrian director Fritz Lang. In order to make the art house film more commercial, Jeremy approaches playwright Paul Javal to rework the script.

Narrated by Alan Cumming, this feature-length documentary celebrates the life and times of the wit and playwright, featuring previously unseen home movies recently discovered in the storage vaults of the Noel Coward Estate.

Director Simon McBurney makes his Metropolitan Opera debut with a visually arresting production of the full-length German version of Mozart's opera, broadcast live from the stage of the Lincoln Centre For The Performing Arts in New York under the baton of conductor Nathalie Stutzmann.

On June 3, 2017, 25-year-old Reality Winner returns to her home in Augusta. She is greeted by FBI Special Agents Garrick and Taylor, who intend to interrogate Winner about her possible involvement in the leak of a classified report about Russian interference in US 2016 elections.

In 1990s New York, electronic expert Noah Diaz becomes embroiled in the fight for humanity alongside Optimus Prime. Creature compatriots the Maximals led by Optimus Primal pledge to fight alongside the Autobots to thwart a deadly faction of the Decepticons led by Scourge.