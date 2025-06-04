Blockbuster Of The Week
Ballerina (15)
During the events of John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, Eve Macarro begins her training in the assassin traditions of the Ruska Roma. Operating under the protection of Continental Hotel owner Winston Scott, Eve is determined to leverage her impressive skill set to avenge her father’s death. She defies The Director’s orders to single-handedly take down a cult controlled by The Chancellor.
Thriller Of The Week
Dangerous Animals (15)
Shark-obsessed serial killer Tucker abducts nomadic surfer Zephyr and holds her hostage on his boat moored on Australia’s beautiful Gold Coast. She regains consciousness in confinement with another victim, Heather, who Tucker intends to feed to ravenous sharks and record the bloodbath on a handheld camera. Zephyr realises she is next to be dangled over the water as chum and must outwit her captor.
Critic's Choice Of The Week
Falling Into Place (15)
Thirtysomethings Ian and Kira are glad to escape their current situations for a winter weekend on the Isle of Skye. They meet and spend 36 magical hours together, revelling in the excitement of getting to know each other and being their authentic selves without any emotional baggage. Alas, reality bites and they return home, unaware they both live in London a few minutes and coincidences apart. Settling back into daily routines, Ian and Kira must confront their demons.
Also Released This Week...
Clown In A Cornfield (15)
Seventeen-year-old Quinn Maybrook relocates to the economically ravaged Missouri community of Kettle Springs, home of Baypen Corn Syrup. A psychopath dressed as the company's clown mascot, Frendo, goes on the rampage and Quinn is marked for a grisly demise.
Juliet & Romeo (12A)
Prince Escalus arrives in fair Verona to forge an alliance against the Pope with Lord and Lady Capulet or their sworn rivals Lord and Lady Montague. The Capulets offer their prize jewel: the hand in marriage of daughter Juliet to Lord Paris. Unfortunately, Juliet's heart belongs to Romeo.